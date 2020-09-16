BlackBerry Achieves NIAP Certification for BlackBerry UEM; Strengthens Security Portfolio for Government and Regulated Industries

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that BlackBerry® Unified Endpoint Manager (BlackBerry UEM) has achieved certification from the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), a U.S. government initiative which oversees the evaluation of commercial cybersecurity products for use in U.S. national security systems.

The NIAP certification further strengthens BlackBerry's portfolio of certified security solutions for the government sector, as well as regulated industries that have similarly stringent security requirements. The government offering includes NIAP-certified BlackBerry SecuSUITE® for Government for secure voice and FedRAMP-authorized cloud versions of BlackBerry® AtHoc® crisis communication, BlackBerry® Protect endpoint security, and BlackBerry® Government Mobility Suite endpoint management.

"Security is part of BlackBerry's DNA and all of our products are built with that in mind. This new certification gives our federal government and regulated customers confidence that BlackBerry UEM delivers a high level of security and is compliant with the latest government assurance requirements," said Billy Ho, Executive Vice President of BlackBerry Spark Group, BlackBerry.

BlackBerry UEM was validated against the latest and most comprehensive version of the NIAP Mobile Device Management Protection Profile version 4. The NIAP Common Criteria certification is a worldwide security standard and is recognized by 31 member countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, France, Japan, Singapore, and Australia.

The company also recently announced that BlackBerry UEM is the only MDM solution that was approved for use by the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) and has achieved NATO Restricted Level certification . BlackBerry UEM is the core foundation for BlackBerry Spark Suites, a new range of tailored cybersecurity and endpoint management options to help protect data, minimize risk, and reduce cost and complexity.

Learn more about BlackBerry Spark Suites at the 2020 BlackBerry Security Summit (October 6-7). During the company's seventh annual event, industry experts and thought leaders from across the globe will come together virtually to discuss a range of topics, including security in a remote working world, business continuity, Zero Trust/Zero Touch, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and crisis communications for employee safety. To register, please visit https://www.blackberry.com/securitysummit.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

[email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Related Links

https://www.blackberry.com

