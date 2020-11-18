BlackBerry Achieves NSA Approval for BlackBerry UEM

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that its BlackBerry® Unified Endpoint Manager (UEM) software has achieved National Security Agency (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified Program (CSfC) approval.

The NSA protects the United States' most critical information and systems against cyberattacks. The CSfC is an important part of the NSA's strategy, ensuring that the U.S. government can leverage the industry's most secure and innovative cybersecurity technologies to accomplish their mission objectives.

"BlackBerry and the NSA share a common mission to help make the nation safer," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "We are honored to receive approval from the NSA for BlackBerry UEM to be used to protect classified information. This adds to the portfolio of U.S. government certifications BlackBerry has received for UEM, including NIAP, DoDIN APL and FedRAMP."

For more information on BlackBerry certifications, including NIAP, DoDIN APL, FedRAMP and FIPS 140-2, visit BlackBerry.com/Certifications.

