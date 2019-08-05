BlackBerry Advances Real-Time Adaptive Security and Artificial Intelligence With BlackBerry® Intelligent Security

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the launch of BlackBerry® Intelligent Security, the first cloud-based solution that leverages the power of adaptive security, continuous authentication and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance mobile endpoint security in zero trust environments.

BlackBerry® Intelligent Security uses a combination of contextual and behavioral factors to dynamically adapt security requirements and calculate a unique risk score for each interaction. Using this unique risk score, a mobile user can be granted access to specific device applications and services, as defined by IT administrators. This provides granular control and delivers a better, more productive end user experience – all without sacrificing an organization's regulatory and security policies.

BlackBerry® Intelligent Security utilizes a range of behavioral, device and other characteristics to seamlessly secure endpoints. Some of the unique contextual factors include:

Behavioral Location: BlackBerry ® Intelligent Security learns the trusted locations, frequency and patterns of users based on analysis of anonymized location and other behavioral inputs to determine behavior and location-based risk score. Locations can be predefined with a set of policy actions to be executed when a user is within the location boundaries.

BlackBerry Intelligent Security learns the trusted locations, frequency and patterns of users based on analysis of anonymized location and other behavioral inputs to determine behavior and location-based risk score. Locations can be predefined with a set of policy actions to be executed when a user is within the location boundaries. Network Trust: BlackBerry ® Intelligent Security learns the frequency of network use and adjusts security dynamically based on that profile. For example, the solution would adjust the risk score accordingly for a user who is accessing any new Wi-Fi for the first time.

BlackBerry Intelligent Security learns the frequency of network use and adjusts security dynamically based on that profile. For example, the solution would adjust the risk score accordingly for a user who is accessing any new Wi-Fi for the first time. Time & Usage Anomalies: BlackBerry ® Intelligent Security learns how and when employees normally access data to protect against instances of anomalous behavior.

BlackBerry Intelligent Security learns how and when employees normally access data to protect against instances of anomalous behavior. Device and App DNA: BlackBerry® Intelligent Security builds a uniquely identifying signature for trusted, compliant devices and apps, and uses that signature to detect and block access attempts by rogue, non-compliant devices.

"The increasing velocity and complexity of threats render traditional security models incapable of fully satisfying critical requirements," said Bryan Palma, BlackBerry President and COO. "BlackBerry® Intelligent Security's real-world context, machine learning and predictive analytics set a new standard for a zero trust environment – bringing a new level of sophistication to all industries where security is essential."

"Enterprises want to move from passive to real-time adaptive security solutions. With BlackBerry® Intelligent Security, organizations are now able to dynamically adapt security policies based on situational risk for all employees using their personal devices," said Phil Hochmuth, Program Vice President, Enterprise Mobility & Client Endpoint Management, IDC.

BlackBerry® Intelligent Security is the first solution built on top of the BlackBerry® Spark ™ platform. Coupled with CylancePERSONA, BlackBerry now offers real-time adaptive security with AI for all endpoints – from mobile to desktop.

See BlackBerry® Intelligent Security at Black Hat USA 2019. Visit the BlackBerry Cylance booth #514 to discover how BlackBerry harnesses the power of AI to deliver trusted security throughout the enterprise.

To learn more about BlackBerry® Intelligent Security, please visit www.blackberry.com/intelligentsecurity

