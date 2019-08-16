BlackBerry Again Positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its position, for the fourth consecutive year, in the Leaders quadrant for unified endpoint management (UEM) and inclusion in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools report by Gartner, Inc., the world's leading research and advisory company. This Magic Quadrant evaluates the ability to execute, and completeness of vision, of vendors in the unified endpoint management (UEM) market.

BlackBerry's unique approach to UEM leverages machine learning and predictive analytics to set a new standard for a zero trust environment – bringing a new level of sophistication to all industries where security is essential. As a result, BlackBerry's UEM solutions have been adopted by leaders in some of the most stringent, highly regulated industries, including financial services, government, energy and healthcare.

BlackBerry® Intelligent Security is the newest offering from BlackBerry, which adds a layer of adaptive security to an organization's existing UEM or UEM Cloud domain without introducing an additional software footprint. It is the first cloud-based solution that leverages the power of adaptive security, continuous authentication and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance mobile endpoint security. This allows IT teams to dynamically adapt the security requirements and functionality of enterprise devices and apps to each user's real-world behavior and risk score - a score which is meticulously determined through a next-generation combination of AI and spatial data.

"The Internet of Things fuels organizational transformation, but to be successful, organizations need market leading capabilities to manage and secure their IoT infrastructures," said Mark Wilson, Chief Marketing Officer at BlackBerry. "BlackBerry UEM securely enables the IoT, leveraging AI to deliver complete endpoint and policy control for an organization's growing portfolio of devices and apps. Our customers can execute with confidence knowing they have secured endpoints and devices, protected their data, and achieved compliance."

