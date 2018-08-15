BlackBerry Again Recognized as a Leader in the 2018 IDC MarketScape EMM Report

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has been positioned by IDC, as a 'Leader' within the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software 2018 Vendor Assessmenti, which provides an in-depth analysis of worldwide enterprise mobility management (EMM) software providers. BlackBerry was one of six EMM vendors to be named as a 'Leader' this year.

In the report, IDC MarketScape named BlackBerry a 'Leader' for the second year in a row and highlighted the following key components of the company's enterprise and embedded software stack:

BlackBerry UEM : "BlackBerry has made strides in unifying its console and user experience for managing multiple device types, such as wearables, multi-OS PC support, and other connected endpoints."

: BlackBerry Access : "The company's secure browser solution augments its UEM strategy, providing access to behind the firewall intranet applications access, as well as cloud application access controls and policy enforcement."

: BlackBerry Radar and BlackBerry QNX : "BlackBerry's Radar platform, an IoT for management and tracking service, as well as the company's QNX real-time IoT operating system, provide BlackBerry strong technology background and credibility in the emerging IoT space."

: Network Operating Centre (NOC): "The company's NOC infrastructure provides strong cloud-based connectivity to internal apps and assets without requiring extensive firewall or VPN port enablement."

"Enterprise software is already complex. Scaling existing infrastructure with the addition of IoT devices that meet security requirements, fit within new and existing workflows, and comply with company and regulatory policy regimes is both extraordinarily hard and increasingly a requirement for global IT organizations," said Billy Ho, EVP of Enterprise Products at BlackBerry. "What customers are now demanding and BlackBerry is uniquely positioned to offer is a highly secure platform that simplifies the task of managing billions of connected endpoints and makes it easier for authorized end users to access the value stored in all of the 'things' that comprise a modern enterprise."

BlackBerry will be demonstrating its software solutions at the 2018 BlackBerry Security Summits in London on September 12 and New York City on October 4. To register and view a full agenda for the BlackBerry Security Summits, please visit www.BlackBerry.com/SecuritySummit.

The IDC MarketScape methodology assesses the strategies and capabilities of EMM software providers that contribute to their success in the marketplace and help anticipate their ascendancy. Download an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software 2018 Vendor Assessment at www.BlackBerry.com/idc-emm.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

BlackBerry is an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing IoT endpoints. The company does this with BlackBerry Secure, an end-to-end Enterprise of Things platform, comprised of its enterprise communication and collaboration software and safety-certified embedded solutions. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbol "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

