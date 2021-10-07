BlackBerry and Deloitte Join Forces to Secure IoT Software Supply Chains

WATERLOO, Canada, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Deloitte today announced the two organizations are teaming up to help OEMs and those building mission-critical applications secure their software supply chains.

As part of the agreement, Deloitte will leverage BlackBerry's flagship software composition analysis tool, BlackBerry® Jarvis™ to provide Open-source Software (OSS), Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) and Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) analysis on behalf of their clients across the medical, automotive and aerospace industries, empowering them to keep software safe and secure based on the actionable intelligence the platform provides.

A G7 Transportation Ministry has selected the companies' joint software and services offering to ensure the security of its traffic management and broader transportation infrastructure.

"We're thrilled to partner with Deloitte to help OEMs and those responsible for critical infrastructure better understand their embedded systems security challenges with a view to ensuring their end products are both secure and updated with the most recent security patches," said Adam Boulton, Chief Technology Officer, BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "Just as a health-conscious grocery shopper can benefit from scrutinizing nutrition labels on food packages, an embedded software developer can gain a whole host of insights by leveraging tools and expertise that enable them to detect issues in their supply chain that may have real implications for intellectual property disputes, security risks and overall quality."

Designed to address the increasing complexity and growing cybersecurity threats among multi-tiered software supply chains, BlackBerry Jarvis empowers OEMs to inspect the provenance of their code and every single software asset that comes into their overall supply chains to ensure their products are both secure and updated with the most recent security patches.

BlackBerry Jarvis addresses the need to identify and remediate vulnerabilities by identifying them and then providing deep actionable insights in minutes – something that would otherwise involve manual scanning that would take large numbers of experts and an impractical amount of time.

"Deloitte is very excited to partner with BlackBerry. Our already productive relationship will focus on key mobility and other market opportunities. We're confident that BlackBerry's deep security heritage and expertise complimented by Deloitte's world leading Risk Advisory teams will create a compelling value proposition for new and existing clients," said Stephen Meagher, Director of IOT for Risk Advisory, Deloitte.

For more information on BlackBerry Jarvis please visit BlackBerry.com/Jarvis.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte's approximately 330,000 professionals, over 11,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

[email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Related Links

https://www.blackberry.com/

