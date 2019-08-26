BlackBerry and Geotab Partner to Enhance Asset Management

Geotab's telematics solution, which is utilized by more than 1.6 million vehicles around the world, helps fleets monitor and optimize vehicle efficiencies including fuel consumption, engine data, driver productivity and safety and hours-of-service compliance. With the addition of BlackBerry Radar on the Geotab Marketplace, fleets will have the added capability of accessing near real-time data on the status of their trailers, chassis or containers. In addition to location visibility, Radar also provides a range of sensor data such as route and mileage, temperature, humidity, door open/close and cargo load state, within a single user-interface in the MyGeotab platform.

"Our primary focus has always been to build powerful and intuitive solutions that our customers can use to improve their operations. By working with engaged and innovative partners like BlackBerry, we are able to continuously offer our customers an extremely powerful solution that not only helps them better manage their fleet, but their important assets as well," said Joey Marlow, Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations, Geotab.

"With the industry facing both a shortage of drivers and high labor turnover rates, timely and accurate data that can shed light on where a fleet manager's assets and drivers are, and how effectively they are being utilized, has never been more important," said Christopher Plaat, SVP and GM of BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry. "By working with Geotab, we will be able to provide business owners in the transportation industry with the critical and actionable data they need to better manage these issues so that they can succeed in today's market."

BlackBerry Radar is an easy-to-install, asset monitoring solution for trailers, chassis and containers that provides near real-time information around location, motion, mileage, temperature, humidity, door open/close status, and cargo status through an intuitive on-line dashboard. All data is transmitted and stored securely on a cloud platform, which maintains the privacy of user information at all times.

Each BlackBerry Radar device is rugged, and takes only minutes to install, giving business owners virtually instantaneous access to a secure cloud-based dashboard. The solution includes everything necessary to start tracking mobile assets immediately including the device, cellular connectivity, dashboards, mapping, hosted cloud services and more.

For more information on BlackBerry's asset tracking solution please visit BlackBerry.com/Radar.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About Geotab

Geotab securely connects commercial vehicles to the internet, providing advanced web-based analytics to better manage your fleet. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with a company's other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages big data and machine learning to improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve stronger compliance to regulatory changes. The company's products are represented and sold worldwide through its Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn .

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and BLACKBERRY RADAR are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

