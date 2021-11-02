BlackBerry and Okta Partner to Deliver Seamless Identity and Access Capabilities

BlackBerry UEM and Okta integration will enable enterprise security and workforce productivity from anywhere

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today a technology integration between Okta, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OKTA) Identity Cloud and BlackBerry Spark® unified endpoint management (UEM).

Many organizations are struggling to embrace the new work-from-anywhere world. The crux of this issue is ensuring employees can work both seamlessly and securely from any device and any location. The integration of Okta and BlackBerry UEM enables organizations to make the authentication experience frictionless, optimize workforce productivity and maintain the highest security posture. Identity authentication is a foundational component of an organization's zero trust strategy.

BlackBerry UEM, a comprehensive endpoint management solution with industry-leading security, enables employee productivity across an organization's devices, applications, users, and use cases. BlackBerry UEM is used by many of the world's largest organizations, including governments, financial services, healthcare, and more. The solution has the most government certifications in the industry, including FedRAMP, NIAP, DoDIN APL, and NSA CSfC.

"BlackBerry UEM gives employees the flexibility to work from anywhere, and organizations the confidence their corporate data is always protected," said Alex Willis, Vice President of Technical Solutions, BlackBerry. "We are delighted to partner with Okta, a leading provider of identity management, to deliver advanced security and a superior employee experience to our customers around the world."

"Organizations no longer have to choose between productivity and security as they arm their workforce with the digital tools they need," said Lee Tschetter, Director of Technical Strategy, Okta. "We are pleased to partner with BlackBerry to offer our mutual customers an integrated, best-in-class solution for their identity and access management needs."

For more information on BlackBerry UEM, visit BlackBerry.com/UEM .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

