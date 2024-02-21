BlackBerry and SANS Institute Partner to Bolster Cybersecurity Skills in Malaysia

The New BlackBerry Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE) will offer SANS training courses to help grow and upskill cyber workforces across the country and the Indo-Pacific region

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and the SANS Institute (SANS) today announced a new partnership in Malaysia, offering SANS training courses through the soon-to-be-opened BlackBerry Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE) in Kuala Lumpur. In an effort to help bolster national cybersecurity capacity in Malaysia, the partnership will offer advanced technology and training to help upskill Malaysia's cyber-defenders, with a particular focus in critical areas like forensics and incident response. Now open for registrations, the SANS Secure Malaysia 2024 inaugural training will take place from March 11 – 16, and the first featured course will be " SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, and Incident Handling ."

This new partnership with SANS marks the first major milestone in BlackBerry's landmark cybersecurity deal with the Government of Malaysia, announced at the APEC Summit in San Francisco in November 2023 . In addition to Malaysia's deployment of the full suite of trusted BlackBerry® cybersecurity solutions, BlackBerry is opening its world-class CCoE in the first half of 2024 in an effort to help Malaysia educate, train and upskill cyber professionals and grow the cybersecurity ecosystem.

Matthias Chia, Director of Strategy & Business Development, Asia Pacific, SANS Institute added, "As a leading provider of cybersecurity education, SANS knows first-hand that training, upskilling, and establishing a culture of continuous learning and innovation is crucial for any nation to build adequate cyber-resilience in our complex digital age. We are proud to partner with BlackBerry in Malaysia to offer our globally accredited training programs to help upskill cyber-workforces and enhance technical capabilities among cyber professionals, but also train new students wishing to carve out a career in this exciting field."

In addition to the SANS programs, BlackBerry will offer its own curriculum at the new CCoE, as well as partner with Malaysian Universities and other institutions to offer a wide range of courses, certifications, and other programs to help build skilled cybersecurity workforces in Malaysia and across the Indo-Pacific region.

John Dimitropoulos, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Business Development and Operations, BlackBerry Cybersecurity concluded, "With nearly 40 years' experience in protecting global governments from cyber-attacks, espionage and data leaks, BlackBerry has seen global demand for cyber skills and expertise explode, particularly in specialist areas such as Machine Learning and AI. We are pleased to announce SANS Institute's training courses will be offered through our BlackBerry Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Malaysia, delivering upon our shared goal to establish a globally competitive skills and learning ecosystem in Malaysia and the Indo-Pacific region for years to come."

For more information about the new BlackBerry CCoE and to register interest for the SANS courses, please visit here.

For more information about SANS Institute's training, table top exercises, cyber ranges and security awareness, please reach out to: [email protected] or register interest for SANS Secure Malaysia 2024 courses here.

About SANS Institute

SANS Institute is the world's largest provider of cyber security training. For over twenty-five years, SANS has provided cutting edge training to governments and organisations across the world. Technology may have changed in that time, but SANS' core mission has remained constant: to protect through sharing cyber security knowledge and skills.

SANS offers over 85 cyber security courses, operates across dozens of countries and has over 300,000 alumni. SANS training is built around a promise: students will be able to put into practice what they've learned as soon as they get back to their desk.

For more information, please visit us at www.sans.org and follow us @SANSAPAC.

Contact us at [email protected] to connect with our sales rep and receive more information on training events around you.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

