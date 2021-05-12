BlackBerry and the University of Waterloo Expand Partnership to Create First Ever Joint Innovation Program

WATERLOO, ON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and the University of Waterloo today announced a five-year, multi-million dollar partnership agreement focused on driving research-powered innovation in Canada.

Combining the University's world-renowned research and BlackBerry's ability to deliver transformational products and services, the two organizations will work together in a unique program designed to fast-track the development of research and technology into market-ready products.

BlackBerry's Advanced Technology Development Labs group, which is a team of over 120 software developers, architects, researchers, and security experts, will work with the University toward the common goal of identifying, exploring, and creating groundbreaking technologies.

The primary focus will be to develop and conduct research projects—beginning with the University's Faculties of Mathematics, Engineering, and Science, in conjunction with the Waterloo Artificial Intelligence Institute and the Waterloo Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute—to refine BlackBerry's product ideas through prototyping and R&D challenges. This will include the development of new business partnerships with faculty members and students who have commercial aspirations for their invented intellectual property.

"At BlackBerry, we are constantly searching for ways we can advance the development of innovative technologies to secure and protect our increasingly hyperconnected world," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. "We are thrilled to be doubling down on that mission while helping to foster the next generation of innovators and imagineers as part of our expanded partnership with the University of Waterloo and look forward to working with them to investigate new ideas with a view to taking them from hand-scribbled diagrams to fully formed technologies ready for the global marketplace."

Focus areas for the research activities include cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and safety assurance to align with BlackBerry's core business areas such as BlackBerry IVY™, the company's recently announced Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform.

Building on a partnership spanning over three decades, this agreement represents the most comprehensive and concerted effort yet to combine the unique strengths of BlackBerry and the University to turbocharge the company's technological innovation.

"We are delighted to work with BlackBerry in the coming years to tackle disruptive, global challenges," said Feridun Hamdullahpur, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Waterloo. "This agreement is an important milestone in our long-standing partnership, and further cements the University's unique position at the heart of a critical innovation community—where talent, world-class research and entrepreneurial spirit come together to connect ideas and impact."

As part of the agreement, BlackBerry will become one of three founding partners of the Gateway for Enterprises to Discover Innovation (GEDI), an office at the University that streamlines corporate engagement. GEDI helps companies establish unique partnerships with the University of Waterloo spanning research, talent, training, and Waterloo's robust entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Additional collaboration highlights include:

An annual $10,000 BlackBerry Cybersecurity and Privacy Excellence Scholarship, awarded as part of BlackBerry's membership with the Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute

BlackBerry Cybersecurity and Privacy Excellence Scholarship, awarded as part of BlackBerry's membership with the Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute Collaboration with various schools and groups within the University of Waterloo , including Conrad School of Entrepreneurship and Business, Stratford School of Interaction Design and Business, Problem Lab, and other student innovation programs

, including of Entrepreneurship and Business, of Interaction Design and Business, Problem Lab, and other student innovation programs Cross-campus co-curricular learning opportunities like hackathons.

For more information on BlackBerry's products and services, please visit BlackBerry.com.

To learn more about how to partner with the University of Waterloo, visit GEDI.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About the University of Waterloo

The University of Waterloo is a leading global innovation hub driving economic and social prosperity for Canada and the world. With more than 41,000 students, we are home to game-changing research and technology, an unmatched entrepreneurial culture, and the world's largest co-operative education talent pipeline. We create partnerships and solutions to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Find out more at uwaterloo.ca.

