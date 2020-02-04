BlackBerry and Trimble Partner to Enable Advanced Asset Monitoring Capabilities in Transportation Management

WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the BlackBerry Radar solution now integrates with Trimble's TMW.Suite and TruckMate transportation management system (TMS) solutions. The new offering is available now for commercial carriers, dedicated fleets, private fleets, brokers and 3PLs using TMW.Suite or TruckMate software.

BlackBerry Radar is an easy-to-install asset monitoring solution for trailers, chassis, and containers that provides information data around utilization, location, motion, mileage, door open/close status, and cargo capacity utilization through an intuitive online dashboard. Data is transmitted and stored securely on a cloud platform designed to maintain the privacy of user information.

TMW.Suite and TruckMate provide visibility into order-entry, load-booking, dispatch and driver settlement, detention and service failures, as well as many other processes so that business owners can manage their fleets based on data-driven intelligence.

Through the integration, fleet owners will be able to receive data on their trailers, chassis or containers' location, route, door status, and cargo load state integrated within the TMW.Suite or TruckMate TMS software.

"The integration of our TMW.Suite and TruckMate solutions with BlackBerry Radar provides a seamless experience for drivers, dispatchers and fleet managers alike," said Jay Delaney, Senior Director, Product Management for Trimble Transportation. "With BlackBerry Radar, fleet managers can achieve unparalleled visibility into their cargo assets from a single dashboard that they can use to unlock excess shipping capacity and improve profitability."

"BlackBerry Radar offers fleet operators unique benefits to help them manage their operations more effectively, reduce costs and offer customers more value," said Christopher Plaat, Senior Vice President and General Manager of BlackBerry Radar. "We're thrilled to extend these benefits to Trimble's TMS customers. Accessing the critical information and insights that BlackBerry Radar is able to provide, from right inside Trimble's solutions, will no doubt lead to significant technological efficiencies for the countless employees at freight brokerages, 3PLs, shippers and fleets who rely on these systems for their day-to-day operations."

Each BlackBerry Radar device offers an easy install, giving business owners virtually instantaneous access to a secure cloud-based dashboard. The solution includes everything necessary to start tracking mobile assets immediately including the device, cellular connectivity, dashboards, mapping, hosted cloud services and more.

Customers interested in learning more can contact Trimble at transportation.trimble.com/contact-us . To find out more about BlackBerry Radar, please visit BlackBerry.com/Radar or email radar@blackberry.com .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry

(519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Trimble

Lea Ann McNabb

(408) 481-7808

leaann_mcnabb@trimble.com

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

