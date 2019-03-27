BlackBerry and WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems Team Up to Help Developers Build Safety-Certified, Mission-Critical Applications

WATERLOO, Ontario and BRISTOL, United Kingdom, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry (NYSE: BB: TSX:BB) and WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS) today announced a new embedded software platform that enables the development of safety-certified and mission-critical applications on heterogenous system-on-chip (SoC) processors.

As safety-critical systems within applications such as cars, medical robots and nuclear power plants become more autonomous, the development complexity increases, requiring a combination of both MCU and MPU-based processors. By integrating the BlackBerry QNX and WHIS operating systems (OSs) and accompanying development toolkits, system designers can now take full advantage of heterogenous multicore SoCs containing application cores and highly-specialized cores in safety-critical systems.

The new solution builds on the safety legacy of WHIS's SAFERTOS®, the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and the QNX® Momentics® Tool Suite to both reduce risk as well as certification costs. The solution enables developers to leverage safe, secure inter-processor communication between QNX Neutrino, QNX OS for Safety and SAFERTOS®, and build highly reliable, mixed-criticality, safety systems. Both operating systems have been certified to ISO26262 ASIL D for Automotive Applications and IEC 61508 SIL 3 levels for Industrial Automation – offering a proven foundation on which to base future product designs.

"Any solution must go well beyond simply offering two complementary operating systems and toolchains," said Andrew Longhurst, Business Development Manager, WHIS. "By working so closely together on this, our solution benefits from the expertise of both WHIS and BlackBerry, resulting in an environment that allows developers to create safety certified, mission-critical applications while optimizing the use of these heterogeneous processing elements."

"Through our partnership with WITTENSTEIN, BlackBerry continues to expand its portfolio of embedded software solutions that allow our customers to develop mission-critical embedded systems that require safety, reliability and security, whether that's a vehicle, train or traffic light." said John Wall, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions, BlackBerry. "This new integrated solution supports a unified development environment tool chain, an efficient inter-processor communication capability, and a multi-level, policy-driven, security model that helps guard against system malfunctions, malware and cyber-attacks."

Evaluation software can be obtained under license from either BlackBerry QNX or WHIS by contacting your local sales representative. Additional information can be found here.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) enables the Enterprise of Things by providing the technology that allows endpoints to trust one another, communicate securely, and maintain privacy. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates globally. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is a safety systems company that produces and supplies real time operating systems and platform solutions to the Automotive, Aerospace, Medical and Industrial sectors worldwide. For more information, please visit www.highintegritysystems.com.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

