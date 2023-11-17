BlackBerry Announces Completion of Partial Debt Refinancing

News provided by

BlackBerry Limited

17 Nov, 2023, 18:17 ET

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today confirmed that it has completed its previously-announced private placement of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% extendable convertible unsecured debentures to certain controlled affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.  The debentures will mature on February 15, 2024, with an option for the parties to extend the maturity date to May 15, 2024, by mutual agreement.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
[email protected]

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Also from this source

Significant BlackBerry Cybersecurity Deal with the Government of Malaysia at APEC Leaders' Summit welcomed by Canadian and Malaysian Prime Ministers

Significant BlackBerry Cybersecurity Deal with the Government of Malaysia at APEC Leaders' Summit welcomed by Canadian and Malaysian Prime Ministers

The Government of Malaysia and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), today announced a long-term software and services agreement to strengthen...
BlackBerry Announces Partial Extension of Convertible Debentures

BlackBerry Announces Partial Extension of Convertible Debentures

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with certain controlled affiliates of Fairfax Financial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.