BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX:BB) announced today that the eight nominees listed in the company's management information circular dated May 6, 2019 for the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2019, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld John Chen 272,338,070 96.83% 8,905,391 3.17% Michael A. Daniels 276,590,453 98.35% 4,653,008 1.65% Timothy Dattels 279,672,323 99.44% 1,571,138 0.56% Richard Lynch 276,486,880 98.31% 4,756,581 1.69% Laurie Smaldone Alsup 279,689,940 99.45% 1,553,521 0.55% Barbara Stymiest 275,432,546 97.93% 5,810,914 2.07% V. Prem Watsa 257,956,954 91.72% 23,286,507 8.28% Wayne Wouters 279,662,375 99.44% 1,581,086 0.56%

