BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

BlackBerry Limited

27 Jun, 2023, 19:15 ET

WATERLOO, ON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the eight nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular, dated May 5, 2023, for the company's annual and special meeting held on June 27, 2023, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next Annual General Meeting (AGM) or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

John Chen

202,496,816

79.93 %

50,842,670

20.07 %

Michael A. Daniels

194,613,306

76.82 %

58,726,180

23.18 %

Timothy Dattels

240,446,068

94.91 %

12,893,418

5.09 %

Lisa Disbrow

239,873,532

94.68 %

13,465,955

5.32 %

Richard Lynch

221,534,719

87.45 %

31,804,768

12.55 %

Laurie Smaldone Alsup

194,125,302

76.63 %

59,214,184

23.37 %

V. Prem Watsa

205,475,261

81.11 %

47,864,226

18.89 %

Wayne Wouters

240,118,843

94.78 %

13,220,646

5.22 %

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
(519) 888-7465
[email protected]

