BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

WATERLOO, ON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the seven nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 3, 2024, for the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2024, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Philip Brace 226,606,506 85.23 % 39,264,057 14.77 % Michael A. Daniels 190,158,008 71.18 % 77,004,356 28.82 % Lisa Disbrow 250,697,034 93.84 % 16,465,330 6.16 % John J. Giamatteo 250,859,357 93.90 % 16,303,904 6.10 % Richard Lynch 241,036,329 90.27 % 25,985,939 9.73 % Lori O'Neill 254,121,625 95.12 % 13,041,634 4.88 % Wayne Wouters 246,814,693 92.38 % 20,347,668 7.62 %

