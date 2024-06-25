BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

BlackBerry Limited

Jun 25, 2024, 16:19 ET

WATERLOO, ON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the seven nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 3, 2024, for the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2024, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Philip Brace

226,606,506

85.23 %

39,264,057

14.77 %

Michael A. Daniels

190,158,008

71.18 %

77,004,356

28.82 %

Lisa Disbrow

250,697,034

93.84 %

16,465,330

6.16 %

John J. Giamatteo

250,859,357

93.90 %

16,303,904

6.10 %

Richard Lynch

241,036,329

90.27 %

25,985,939

9.73 %

Lori O'Neill

254,121,625

95.12 %

13,041,634

4.88 %

Wayne Wouters

246,814,693

92.38 %

20,347,668

7.62 %

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere. 

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
(519) 888-7465
[email protected]

