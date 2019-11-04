BlackBerry Announces Executive Leadership Change

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Bryan Palma, President and Chief Operating Officer has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities. Palma was appointed in January 2019 and oversaw the BlackBerry IoT Business.

The BlackBerry IoT Business will report directly to John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO.

