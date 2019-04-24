BlackBerry Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 40-F

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that it has filed its 2019 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). BlackBerry's Form 40-F includes the company's 2019 annual information form ("AIF") and the management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and audited financial statements of the company for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2019.

BlackBerry's Form 40-F is available in the Investors section of the company's website at www.blackberry.com, and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Additionally, BlackBerry has filed its AIF, MD&A and audited financial statements with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are also available in the Investors section of the company's website and under BlackBerry's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

BlackBerry shareholders may receive a free printed copy of the Form 40-F, AIF or audited financial statements by sending an email request to investorinfo@blackberry.com or by writing to Investor Relations, BlackBerry Limited, BlackBerry B, 2200 University Avenue East, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada N2K 0A7.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

