BlackBerry Announces John Chen to Retire as Executive Chair and CEO

News provided by

BlackBerry Limited

30 Oct, 2023, 16:05 ET

Current Board Member Richard Lynch appointed Board Chair and Interim CEO

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that John Chen, Executive Chair and CEO of BlackBerry, will retire from the Company effective November 4, 2023. This aligns with the terms of Mr. Chen's contract and follows the conclusion of the Project Imperium evaluation. Richard (Dick) Lynch will succeed Mr. Chen as Board Chair and will also serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer while BlackBerry completes its search for a permanent CEO.

"The BlackBerry Board of Directors would like to express its gratitude to John for his decade of strong leadership. His achievement of saving BlackBerry and repositioning it as a software company with leading Cybersecurity and IoT technologies has been remarkable," said Prem Watsa, Lead Director of the BlackBerry Board.

"It has been an honor to lead and transform this iconic company over the past decade. I'm proud to have been able to establish BlackBerry's vision of a trusted, software-defined world and to position the company to unlock value through the separation of our core business units into two separate operating companies," said Mr. Chen. "I want to thank everyone across the BlackBerry community – the Board, employees, customers, partners, and more – for your support during my tenure and wish the company every success in the future."

"I have known John Chen for almost two decades and have always been impressed with his focus and leadership. I want to thank John for his accomplishments and dedication to BlackBerry during a critical era for the Company," said Mike Daniels, Chair of the Compensation, Nomination and Governance Committee of the BlackBerry Board.

Appointment of Board Chair and Interim CEO

"The Board has determined that it is in the best interests of the company to appoint interim executive management to provide continued stability and continuity for BlackBerry as we work through the transition to a new permanent CEO," said Mr. Watsa. "With his deep industry experience and strong leadership track record, Dick is well-positioned to continue advancing our strategy with the Board's ongoing support and insight."

Mr. Lynch joined the BlackBerry Board in 2013 and serves as a member of its Compensation, Nomination and Governance Committee. He previously served as Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer of Verizon Communications and Verizon Wireless. He is a director of Cohere Technologies and iconectiv and has served as Chairman of Ribbon Communications and as a director of Ruckus Wireless.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
[email protected]

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Also from this source

BlackBerry annonce des innovations en matière de communications sécurisées pour les gouvernements

BlackBerry annonce des innovations en matière de communications sécurisées pour les gouvernements

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE : BB ; TSX : BB) a annoncé aujourd'hui le lancement de nouvelles fonctionnalités avancées dans BlackBerry SecuSUITE® for...
BlackBerry and D2L Partner to Support STEM Learning in K-12

BlackBerry and D2L Partner to Support STEM Learning in K-12

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) ("BlackBerry") a global IoT and cybersecurity software company and D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L") a global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.