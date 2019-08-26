BlackBerry Appoints Lisa Disbrow to the Board of Directors

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that it has appointed Lisa Disbrow to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Disbrow will also serve as a member of the audit and risk management committee of the Board of Directors.

"I am pleased to welcome Lisa Disbrow to our Board of Directors," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO of BlackBerry. "Ms. Disbrow brings to BlackBerry valuable experience in government relations, financial and risk management, defense strategy development and military technology investment, including cyber resiliency initiatives."

The addition of Ms. Disbrow increases the size of the Company's Board of Directors to nine members, eight of whom are independent, and enhances the representation of women and the diversity of competencies and skills on the Board.

Ms. Disbrow currently serves on the Board of Directors of Mercury Systems, Inc., a developer of secure sensor processors for commercial and defense applications, and Perspecta Inc., a leader in digital transformation and enterprise operations for public sector customers. Prior to retirement from the government, she was the Senate-confirmed Under Secretary of the United States Air Force from January 2015 to June 2017, and served as Acting Secretary of the U.S. Air Force from January 2017 to May 2017. In these roles, she oversaw an annual budget of more than $132 billion and was responsible for organizing, training, equipping and providing for the welfare of approximately 660,000 of those serving and their families, worldwide.

Ms. Disbrow was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force in 1985 following her graduation from the University of Virginia in 1984 and served on active duty until 1992, working primarily in intelligence and operational planning. After Operation Desert Storm, she transitioned to the Air Force Reserve. Over the course of her federal civilian career, she held key positions on the National Security Council staff, on the Joint Staff and at the National Reconnaissance Office.

