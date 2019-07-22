BlackBerry Appoints SYNNEX Corporation as new American Distributor to Manage and Drive Partner Ecosystem Growth

WATERLOO, Ontario, and GREENVILLE, S.C., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a new distribution agreement in the United States with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, and its Westcon-Comstor division, which focuses on security, collaboration, networking, and data center solutions. SYNNEX now distributes the BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, a comprehensive suite of software and services that helps enterprises manage and control access to Internet of Things (IoT) devices as well as secure communications for all messaging and file types.

As part of the agreement, SYNNEX will work to accelerate partner recruitment for the BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program and is responsible for the training, enablement, and management of key reseller partners in the commercial and enterprise markets.

The expanded relationship builds upon existing collaboration between Westcon-Comstor and BlackBerry, spanning a number of years in Latin America and Asia Pacific markets. Additionally, SYNNEX is a partner within the BlackBerry Cylance Partner Program, distributing BlackBerry Cylance advanced endpoint security solutions through the reseller network. As a result of the agreement, SYNNEX is one of only two major distributors in the United States to represent these principal lines of business, providing a full security and AI portfolio to its joint partners.

"Trusted and respected security-centric partners are extremely important as organizations recognize benefits of secure IoT initiatives," said Richard McLeod, Global Vice President, Enterprise Software Channels, BlackBerry. "SYNNEX has a very strong reputation, reach, and partner network in the commercial and enterprise markets, and we look forward to leveraging the combined power of the BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite and BlackBerry Cylance's machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) based threat detection services with SYNNEX to attain new levels of mutual growth and customer/partner value-add in the years ahead."

By working with SYNNEX, resellers can grow their customer base in strategic territories while relying on value-added services as well as flexible financing options including subscription and consumption based programs.

"We are pleased to help BlackBerry expand its commercial and enterprise businesses in the U.S. through this strategic new agreement," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX Corporation. "Due to our commitment to partner enablement through comprehensive services and support offerings, as well as our expertise in security and IoT, we are well-positioned to help customers effectively manage and grow their business with BlackBerry."

The BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program is designed to help partners gain new capabilities that enable them to exceed market demand by ensuring they are equipped to successfully design, architect, implement, and support BlackBerry solutions. The program enables partners to build differentiated solutions that leverage BlackBerry's expertise in cybersecurity, endpoint management, encryption, and data privacy.

For more information on the BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program visit www.blackberry.com/partners or sign up for the newsletter here. To learn more about BlackBerry through SYNNEX, email blackberry@synnex.com.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, security product offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2019 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

