BlackBerry AtHoc & BlackBerry SecuSUITE Solutions Now Available on Amazon Web Services

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that two of the company's secure communication solutions, BlackBerry ® AtHoc ® and BlackBerry's SecuSUITE ® for Government, are now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The move marks a further expansion of BlackBerry's AWS cloud offerings, which includes BlackBerry Cylance's AI-Driven Endpoint Protection, CylancePROTECT ® and the industry recognized BlackBerry ® UEM .

"Whether securing highly confidential government communications or providing a unified platform in times of crisis, organizations need solutions they trust implicitly," said Richard McLeod, Vice President, Global Enterprise Software Channels at BlackBerry. "As an Advanced Partner in the AWS Partner Network, BlackBerry can now offer its new solutions to AWS customers so they can further maximize their cloud investments and scale the solutions to adapt to changing needs."

BlackBerry AtHoc provides organizations with a secure and trusted communication platform to help keep people safe and bolster organizational resiliency in times of crisis. The solution unifies disparate communication modalities into a single platform, to quickly and securely share critical information with stakeholders while giving organizations the information they need to make pivotal safety decisions in real-time. BlackBerry AtHoc, built on AWS, connects government agencies and the communities they serve, when it matters most, such as trigger safety-critical workflows including incident response plans, crisis notifications and geo-defined public alerts.

Certified to meet the highest security requirements, BlackBerry SecuSUITE for Government protects against threats to local and national security by enabling secure voice and text communications, ranging from unclassified through classified levels. The solution builds on BlackBerry's legacy of providing certified end-to-end encrypted solutions and is utilized by governments across the world to help protect against electronic eavesdropping. BlackBerry SecuSUITE, also built on AWS, provides local law enforcement agencies with a secure communications network on standard iOS and Android devices.

"AWS continues to have an unwavering commitment to both the intelligence community and wider government bodies, and for these organizations security remains paramount," said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs at AWS. "As a recognized leader in providing secure communication solutions, we're excited to provide our mutual customers with access to both BlackBerry SecuSUITE and BlackBerry AtHoc on AWS."

As part of the expanding suite of BlackBerry products and services, AWS customers will also be able to take advantage of the highly scalable cloud-based infrastructure offered by AWS, allowing for organizations to maintain their security posture as their employee base grows.

For more information on the BlackBerry AtHoc, please visit:

https://www.blackberry.com/ca/en/products/blackberry-athoc

For more information on the BlackBerry SecuSUITE, please visit: https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/products/messaging/secusuite-government

