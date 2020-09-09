BlackBerry AtHoc Expands Dedicated EU Data Centers to Comply with Data Residency Mandates

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it is now providing dedicated EU instances of its BlackBerry® AtHoc® service, a leading networked crisis communication solution. BlackBerry AtHoc will enable customers to comply with EU data protection regulations and prepare for the upcoming Public Warning directives by localizing personal data in additional data centers located in the Netherlands and France, as well as the existing one in the UK.

BlackBerry AtHoc, a leading critical event management platform, has already been chosen by the German Development Agency, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) due to its industry-leading security compliance, native language support, and ease of use. It empowers organizations to achieve situational awareness and keep their people safe during times of emergency, providing two-way communication across the entire organization to virtually any device.

"Empowering our customers with the most secure communication platform for increasing resiliency and communicating swiftly is critical in a crisis," said Adam Enterkin, Senior Vice President EMEA at BlackBerry. "It is also vital that we are able to adhere to new and existing EU data residency requirements per the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). With BlackBerry AtHoc's new EU based data centers we are able to scale our infrastructure to better support our customers' needs over a secure and reliable network."

In anticipation of a more connected future, the EU has introduced a new Directive on the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC). Under the new Directive, all EU member states must establish a public warning system to protect citizens by 2022. The system will send alerts to all citizens and visitors' mobile phones in a specific area in the event of a natural disaster, terrorist attack, or other major contingencies in the area.

As a leader in data security and regulatory compliance, BlackBerry AtHoc allows organizations to safely and securely communicate with their workforce and other organizations through any device, from mobile apps to sirens or desktops to building systems such as fire panels. BlackBerry AtHoc leverages the power of mobility, hybrid cloud, and the IP network to deliver a unified and secure end-to-end solution capable of real-time collaboration, keeping critical business operations running.

Customers are already able to opt into having personal and alert data hosted within the EU. For more information about BlackBerry AtHoc, please visit www.athoc.com.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

[email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Related Links

https://www.blackberry.com

