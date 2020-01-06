BlackBerry Collaborating with Amazon Web Services to Demonstrate Safe, Secure, and Intelligent Connected Vehicle Software Platform for In-Vehicle Applications

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has teamed up with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to demonstrate a connected vehicle software platform for in-vehicle applications that combines the safety and security of BlackBerry's QNX real-time operating system with AWS' Internet of Things (IoT) Services in the cloud and in the car. The platform enables automotive manufacturers to securely access data from vehicle sensors, and create software applications and machine-learning models for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicles.

With the AWS-powered BlackBerry platform, automotive OEMs can expedite their vision of continuously and quickly bringing innovative connected vehicle services to market, ranging from cockpit personalization, vehicle acoustic conditioning, vehicle health monitoring, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features. Car companies can also leverage this platform for their new software-centric electric car and autonomous platforms, enabling essential functions such as continuous EV battery life monitoring and prediction, and managing vehicle sub-systems to holistically control warranty costs, providing important security updates and seamless updates of vehicle software features to delight their customers, and drive monetization of vehicle data while exercising control over data access.

The AWS-powered BlackBerry platform combines the two companies' edge and cloud technologies into a comprehensive edge-to-cloud offering for the global automotive industry. QNX software allows automotive OEMs to develop and run a common software platform across in-vehicle systems such as gateways, TCUs, engine controllers, digital cockpits and emerging domain controllers, while AWS capabilities enable automotive software developers to securely and easily access data from vehicle sensors, build software applications and machine learning (ML) models using vehicle data, and deploy them inside the vehicle to enable in-vehicle inference and actions. The platform will integrate the BlackBerry QNX operating system and over-the-air software update services, with AWS IoT cloud services for secure connectivity and telematics, Amazon SageMaker for developing ML models, and AWS IoT edge services for in-vehicle ML inference.

"By working with AWS, we can provide OEMs with a unique foundational software platform that will allow them to build the next generation connected and autonomous cars of the future," said John Wall, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "By combining our technologies and strengths into one dedicated cloud-based offering, we can ensure automakers have the tools they need to deliver the driving experience consumers want, without sacrificing on the security and reliability they need."

"Our automotive customers are developing exciting new products and services that rely on the power of the cloud, IoT, and AI/ML. We are thrilled to be working with BlackBerry QNX to provide secure connectivity and advanced edge computing capabilities for the next generation of electric and autonomous vehicles," said Bill Vass, Vice President, Technology, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

"Combining the safety and security of QNX with AWS cloud and edge intelligence has the potential to speed the development of Karma's connected car ecosystem," said Lewis Liu, Karma Automotive Vice President, Business Development and Strategy. "It shows how Karma's vehicle platform is being used by technologists as a test-bed to prove new innovation, speed product development and ultimately to provide owners with leading cyber-security resources and predictive maintenance information via the latest artificial intelligence applications. The result is enhanced VVIP treatment for our discerning luxury-customer base, and cutting-edge technology that can lead to new business opportunities for Karma beyond pure automotive retail sales."

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit BlackBerry at Booth #7515 in the North Hall.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

