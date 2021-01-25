BlackBerry Comments on Trading Activity at Request of the Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") to comment on recent trading activity of its stock.

The Company is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change in its business or affairs that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in the market price or trading volume of its common shares.

