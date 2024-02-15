BlackBerry Completes Repayment of $150 Million Extendable Debentures

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the full repayment of all principal and interest amounts outstanding under its 1.75% extendable convertible unsecured debentures due on February 15, 2024.

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere. 

