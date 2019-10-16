BlackBerry Cylance Announces Integration with Chronicle's Backstory

WATERLOO, Ont., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced integration of CylancePROTECT ® and CylanceOPTICS® with Chronicle's Backstory security analytics platform, starting this quarter. BlackBerry Cylance predictive endpoint protection will contribute valuable threat intelligence used in Backstory's enterprise security telemetry.

BlackBerry Cylance's AI-powered security solutions protect the complete enterprise attack surface with automated threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities. Backstory provides a global security telemetry platform for investigating incidents and hunting for threats in enterprise networks. Together, this integration will help security administrators quickly identify and respond to threats detected in their organization's environment by recognizing patterns in threat data and user activity over time. Backstory is designed to manage large volumes of historical data, while CylancePROTECT and CylanceOPTICS allow users to pinpoint specific behavior or reference larger trends from an easily retrievable body of data.

"Endpoint data is invaluable for any organization's security operation, but it can be noisy and maintaining historical data is costly," said Eric Cornelius, chief technology officer at BlackBerry Cylance. "We believe integrating BlackBerry Cylance threat protection and detection capabilities with Chronicle's Backstory will give organizations the scale and speed needed to protect their data and employees from always evolving cyber threats."

BlackBerry security solutions protect over 500 million endpoints worldwide. Chronicle users can leverage the pre-execution Predictive Advantage (PA) of CylancePROTECT to prevent advanced threats, including fileless and zero-day attacks, on average 25 months before they are first detected in the wild. The power of prevention is coupled with the highly scalable endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities of CylanceOPTICS for threat hunting and root cause analysis, making BlackBerry Cylance the most comprehensive solution available.

Triggers and indicators identified by BlackBerry Cylance can be correlated with Backstory's context panel, which summarizes, categorizes, and packages threat intelligence for the customer, all for a predictable fixed cost. This allows security professionals to spend more time focusing on strategic goals rather than chasing alerts and managing the scaling, backup, and performance of their analytics system.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry .

