BlackBerry Cylance Integrates with SafeBreach to Deliver Automated Enterprise Endpoint Security Validation

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today an integration with SafeBreach to help organizations improve their overall security posture with continuous enterprise endpoint security validation. The joint solution is now available to automate the identification of security gaps and prioritize security configuration changes based on potential business impact.

BlackBerry Cylance and SafeBreach offer advanced cybersecurity solutions that customers can test in their own environment. Customers of both companies can now increase their ROI from BlackBerry Cylance by exposing misconfigurations and receiving actionable guidance on how to decrease risk. Quantification of business risk is based on easy to understand Key Risk Indicators (KRIs): Attack Surface, MITRE Framework, Critical Segments, Known Attacks and Exposure Time.

"SafeBreach is on a mission to help educate customers about how hackers operate and how they can use this knowledge to better protect themselves," said Itzik Kotler, Chief Technology Officer at SafeBreach. "Together with BlackBerry Cylance, we can help our customers increase their resilience from attacks and minimize business risk."

BlackBerry Cylance connects with SafeBreach to parse alerts, coordinate against simulations, and retrieve the results to show SafeBreach operators both the offensive and defensive spectrum. Thousands of controlled, safe forms of real cyber attacks are available as part of the SafeBreach Hacker's playbook. With 10,000+ breach and attack methods this playbook is the largest in the industry based on actual attacks, active investigations and cutting-edge research.

"Many companies claim their security products use artificial intelligence (AI) but offer few details on how it benefits their customers," said Daniel Doimo, President at BlackBerry Cylance. "This joint solution helps our customers understand the before and after of deploying BlackBerry Cylance's AI-powered security solutions by simulating attacks, which generate data-driven results."

IT and security teams save valuable time with automated correlation of BlackBerry Cylance detection events to SafeBreach simulations. Joint customers are expected to reach an optimal configuration of their BlackBerry Cylance deployment with SafeBreach exposing misconfigurations, which may cause attacks to be missed. Exposing and addressing misconfigurations from an attacker perspective, means priorities are determined based on the actual threat and hence lead efficient and impactful risk mitigation.

"The integration between Cylance and SafeBreach helps us automatically and quickly identify attacks which are detected and should be blocked by BlackBerry Cylance," said Yaron Levi, Chief Information Security Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City. "The road to improving our security configuration and reducing risk has just become much shorter," Levi concluded.

Please read the BlackBerry Cylance and SafeBreach joint solution brief for more information on the integration.

About SafeBreach

SafeBreach is a leader in breach and attack simulation. The company's groundbreaking patented platform provides a "hacker's view" of an enterprise's security posture to proactively predict attacks, validate security controls and improve security operations center (SOC) analyst response. SafeBreach automatically executes thousands of breach methods from its extensive and growing Hacker's Playbook™ of research and real-world investigative data. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, DNX Ventures, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, PayPal and investor Shlomo Kramer. For more information, visit www.safebreach.com or follow us on Twitter @SafeBreach.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

(519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

(519) 888-7465

investor_relations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Related Links

http://www.blackberry.com

