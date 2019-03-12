BlackBerry Establishes New Subsidiary to Better Serve the U.S. Government

New entity will ensure its next-generation cybersecurity solutions and Spark platform are FedRAMP and ATO certified

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the creation of BlackBerry Government Solutions, a new independent wholly-owned subsidiary that will accelerate the company's Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) initiatives and deepen ties with U.S. federal agencies.

BlackBerry Government Solutions is headquartered in Washington, D.C and has a separate corporate governance structure from BlackBerry Limited to comply with U.S. national security requirements. It is led by Rear Admiral Robert "Bob" E. Day, Jr., U.S. Coast Guard (Ret.) who joined BlackBerry in 2016. As the President of BlackBerry Government Solutions, Bob will continue to guide BlackBerry products through FedRAMP and Agency/Component Authority to Operate (ATO) certifications, as well as oversee the mandated continuous monitoring and maintenance of BlackBerry FedRAMP cloud services.

"A tidal wave of connected devices is in sight and I believe BlackBerry is uniquely positioned to help the U.S. government securely build and connect all 'things' from ATVs and drones to documents, emails, and the data that flows between," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. "This new subsidiary allows us to deepen our reach within the U.S. government sector by ensuring our next-generation cybersecurity solutions and Spark platform meet FedRAMP and ATO certifications, as well as provide our customers with a higher-level of service."

BlackBerry is the trusted provider of security and data privacy for nearly all of the Cabinet and federal departments, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, Department of Transportation, Department of Treasury, and Department of Veterans Affairs. Federal agencies use BlackBerry's end-to-end software stack to securely manage connected endpoints (e.g., smartphones, tablets, laptops and other IoT devices), as well as protect sensitive data sent via email, text messaging and voice calls. Notably, BlackBerry's crisis communication solution protects more than 70% of all U.S. federal employees.

