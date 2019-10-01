BlackBerry Helps Channel Partners Tap Fast Growing Cloud Market

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a revamped BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program (BEPP) that gives channel partners more flexibility to capture the many valuable opportunities that come from securing the Internet of Things (IoT), a market expected to generate more than $1.1 trillion in enterprise spend by 2023, much of which is expected to come from cloud based deployments.

With strong interest from customers and partners in the recently updated BlackBerry UEM Cloud , a new Silver tier has been introduced to the BEPP to enable Authorized partners to broaden their Cloud offering. Partners who attain Silver accreditation status will gain the essential skills and knowledge necessary to onboard and support new customers on the BlackBerry UEM Platform. This means that partners can offer, and get recognized for, BlackBerry solutions that meet all the stringent compliance and security requirements of an on-premise solution while benefiting from the flexibility and lower cost of entry associated with the Cloud.

Benefits include:

Recurring SaaS revenue and professional services revenue from supporting cloud migration and growth

Virtual training and access to the beta community and knowledge base to test products before they are released

Availability of Not For Resale (NFR) licenses to test and trial UEM Cloud deployments within a virtual sandbox environment

Demand generation & sales support via proposal-based marketing funds, case studies, strategic Go-To-Market engagement and access to inside sales resources

"With the addition of the Silver tier, we're able to support partners as they respond to the increasing demand for cloud services from customers," said Richard McLeod, Global Vice President, Enterprise Software Channels, BlackBerry. "This, along with the other new enhancements to the program, came as a direct result from the channel's feedback, and we're confident that now having listened and taken action, partners will be able to gain increased value from our partnership."

The BEPP is designed to help partners gain new competencies and capabilities that will enable them to meet and exceed market demand by ensuring partners are well equipped to successfully design, architect, implement and support BlackBerry solutions. Split into four distinct tiers (Authorized, Silver, Gold and Platinum), the program allows partners to build differentiated solutions/services that leverage BlackBerry's expertise in cybersecurity, endpoint management, encryption, and data privacy.

For more information on the BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program, please visit www.blackberry.com/partners or sign up for the newsletter here.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

(519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Related Links

blackberry.com

