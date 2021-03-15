BlackBerry Introduces BlackBerry® Alert Next-Gen Critical Event Management for the Commercial Sector

WATERLOO, ON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a new critical event management (CEM) solution called BlackBerry® Alert that will help commercial organizations prepare for, respond to and recover from major incidents. BlackBerry Alert is available to customers – from small businesses to large enterprises – as either a SaaS solution or a fully managed service providing for ease of setup and use.

BlackBerry Alert is built on BlackBerry's strong experience in providing CEM solutions to the public sector with its BlackBerry® AtHoc® product line, the market leader in its category. Events from the past year highlight that the commercial CEM market requirements differ from the public sector.

In the commercial sector, the traditional method of managing critical events across multiple departmental silos can result in delays, mistakes and low level of situational awareness. BlackBerry Alert centralizes critical event management by integrating data from across an organization to provide a seamless and reliable exchange of critical information to keep business running and people safe.

"Even with the best preparation and planning, enterprises can encounter emergencies that disrupt business operations, test organizational resilience, and threaten revenues and employee safety. This includes a growing number of critical events – cyberattacks and IT system outages, physical security and man-made incidents, infectious disease outbreaks, extreme weather, and other unexpected interruptions," said Ramon Pinero, Vice President Product and Services, BlackBerry. "By applying our experience in crisis management, secure communications, and AI and automation, BlackBerry Alert provides an early warning when threat levels change, allowing businesses to start taking action to mitigate risks and minimize impact to business, employees, customers and communities."

"The instability and uncertainty that organizations have experienced this past year underscore the need for resilient and sustainable critical event management capabilities," said Alison Brooks, Research Vice President, IDC. "Next-generation technology advances like BlackBerry Alert would enable rapid dissemination of critical information, provide continuity of messaging and warning, and help businesses reduce the time it takes to warn a broader set of affected stakeholders: employees, customers, and partners."

BlackBerry Alert can be integrated within business tools like Microsoft Teams and ServiceNow, so that IT can alert and assemble a best-in-class crisis team to troubleshoot and resolve issues directly within the third-party application.

Learn more about BlackBerry Alert at DRJ Spring 2021 (March 30-April 1) where BlackBerry will deliver a live keynote on How AI and Machine Learning Will Transform Critical Event Management.

Additional information about BlackBerry Alert can be found here.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

