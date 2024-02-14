BlackBerry is first MDM vendor to receive BSI clearance for BlackBerry UEM Brightsite usage with Apple iNDIGO

News provided by

BlackBerry Limited

14 Feb, 2024, 02:00 ET

MUNICH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited today announced it is the first vendor to be cleared by the German Federal Office for Information Security, BSI, certification program for the use of BlackBerry® Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) for mobile device management (MDM) on Apple® iNDIGO (iOS Native Devices in Government Operations) devices. This enables government organizations to commence implementation of Apple iNDIGO projects to secure government data on employee iOS® devices. The BSI has issued certification ID (BSI-DSZ-CC-1235) associated with this initiative, which evaluates the BlackBerry UEM solution according to the Common Criteria Standards, Evaluation Assurance Level 4 (EAL4).

BSI requires that Apple iNDIGO devices meet stringent security criteria for classified information. This will require a UEM solution that can ensure the highest level of confidential information (Verschlusssache, nur für den Dienstgebrauch, VSnfD) can be securely transferred on mobile devices. The German government and critical industry agencies can now use the BlackBerry UEM platform as a foundation for rolling out iOS devices to employees.

BlackBerry UEM holds more government security certifications than any other UEM solution in the market. Used by governments and enterprises around the world, BlackBerry UEM is compatible with iOS, Android™, Windows® and Mac® devices.

"A trusted and secure mobile device policy is critically important to operational efficiency in modern governments," said Hans-Peter Bauer, SVP EMEA Sales, Cybersecurity Business Unit, BlackBerry. "BlackBerry UEM being recognized as the first to receive BSI clearance will mean the German government and KRITIS organizations can now move ahead with plans to support their users' choice of devices without risk of compromise to essential compliance and confidentiality."

BlackBerry has been named the only 2023 Gartner Peer Insights "Customers' Choice" for UEM tools, highlighting customer feedback on deployment, capabilities and support. The recognition follows BlackBerry also being positioned as a 'Leader' within the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM Software 2022 Vendor Assessment and the IDC MarketScape Worldwide UEM Software for Ruggedized/Internet of Things Device Deployments, both of which provide an in-depth analysis of worldwide unified endpoint management (UEM) software providers.

For more information on BlackBerry visit https://www.blackberry.com/us/en. 

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints, including over 235M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust. 

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.  

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

