BlackBerry Launches 24x7 Threat Hunting with CylanceGUARD

WATERLOO, Ontario, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB: TSX:BB) today announced the introduction of CylanceGUARD™, a managed detection and response (MDR) solution that leverages BlackBerry Cylance security experts and its industry-leading native AI platform to provide continuous threat hunting and monitoring.

For an elite security organization, threat hunting takes a proactive stance to threat detection; however, there are only a handful of organizations in industries such as financial services, high-tech manufacturing, and defense that can claim to have productive threat hunting teams that deliver results. Many organizations without a mature security team are looking to external vendors to manage their threat hunting practice, allowing staff to focus on critical business initiatives. In its Worldwide Semiannual Security Spending Guide, IDC projects global spending on managed security services will reach more than $21 billion in 2019.

CylanceGUARD is a subscription-based offering that validates, triages, analyzes, prioritizes, and automates analyst and incident engagement. With alert automation, artificial intelligence and an advanced orchestration engine, CylanceGUARD simplifies complex technologies and workflows to dramatically reduce the time it takes to identify intrusions and act against attack proliferation.

"Organizations of all sizes are looking for solutions to address security professional staffing challenges, augment internal security teams with preventative security assistance, or address the need for 24x7 monitoring, detection and response," said Frank Dickson, Program Vice President, Cybersecurity Products, IDC. "Managed detection and response services such as CylanceGUARD turn an endpoint detection and response offering into a more complete solution, helping customers reduce the time it takes to discover and respond to threats."

CylanceGUARD is staffed by a world-class team of prevention experts and incident responders, who leverage the BlackBerry® Cylance® AI Platform to apply proven incident response methods, alert automation, and AI technology across customer endpoints, providing 24x7 threat hunting and monitoring. BlackBerry Cylance customers can access a web portal for visibility into their security environments, as well as receive mobile warnings on iOS and Android devices, including delivered context to streamline investigations.

"Alert fatigue is a real concern," said Jason Bevis, Vice President of Threat Hunting, BlackBerry Cylance. "With CylanceGUARD, organizations can benefit from a unified threat hunting, detection, and response approach, which enables in-house security teams to spend time on other organizational initiatives rather than recovering from breaches."

For more information or a demo of CylanceGUARD, please visit www.cylance.com/guard.

