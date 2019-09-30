BlackBerry Launches BlackBerry Advanced Technology Development Labs to Fuel New Cutting-Edge Security Technologies

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the creation of BlackBerry Advanced Technology Development Labs (BlackBerry Labs), a new business unit operating at the forefront of research and development in the cybersecurity space. Led by CTO Charles Eagan, BlackBerry Labs will include a team of over 120 software developers, architects, researchers, product leads and security experts, each working toward the common goal of identifying, exploring and creating new technologies to ensure BlackBerry is on the cutting edge of security innovation.

The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) alongside a dynamic threat landscape fosters a climate where organizations have to guard against new threats and breaches at all times. With a strong focus on data science and machine learning, BlackBerry Labs' innovation funnel will investigate, incubate and facilitate technologies specifically designed to further the company's commitment to safety, security and data privacy for its customers.

Initial projects from BlackBerry Labs will focus on machine learning approaches to security in partnership with BlackBerry's existing Cylance, Enterprise, and QNX business units.

"The establishment of BlackBerry Labs is the latest in a series of strategic moves we've taken to ensure our customers are protected across all endpoints and verticals in the new IoT," said Charles Eagan, BlackBerry CTO. "Today's cybersecurity industry is rapidly advancing and BlackBerry Labs will operate as its own business unit solely focused on innovating and developing the technologies of tomorrow that will be necessary for our sustained competitive success, from A to Z; Artificial Intelligence to Zero-Trust environments. We believe this highly experienced team will allow us to remain nimble, engaged and, above all else, proactive in our efforts to be the most trusted security software leader in the market."

