BlackBerry Launches CylanceMDR, An Expert Driven and AI-Powered Managed Detection and Response Solution

Combines award-winning security experts, and industry-leading AI for 24x7 threat protection, backed by a $1 million guarantee to cover security incident costs for eligible customers.

WATERLOO, ON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today introduced the new and expanded CylanceMDR™, offering comprehensive Managed Detection & Response (MDR) protection powered by the award-winning Cylance® AI platform and augmented with award-winning security operations center analysts for 24x7 threat coverage.

CylanceMDR (formerly CylanceGUARD®) now offers three new packages – Standard, Advanced, and On-Demand. Each package is designed to address the unique cybersecurity challenges businesses face today, from industry-leading AI detection to expert support, providing a comprehensive solution for all.

"CylanceMDR offers more than just industry-leading technology; you're getting a true AI-driven MDR fueled by proprietary threat intelligence. But we know it's not enough to have the right technology. The key is having the right team to back you up," said Nathan Jenniges, SVP and General Manager at BlackBerry Cybersecurity. "Our philosophy is to combine our technical excellence with our human expertise to provide unparalleled support to organizations of any size. By partnering with our award-winning SOC team, you're essentially augmenting your team with ours, capable of managing the full spectrum of cybersecurity challenges."

CylanceMDR includes hands-on onboarding, alert triage, investigation, managed threat hunting, digital forensics, comprehensive incident response, and critical event management. It's also supported by advisory and tuning services and is backed by a $1M guarantee.

CylanceMDR also offers an "On-Demand" solution tailored exclusively for customers with established security teams seeking in-depth investigation and response to threats. This unique service offers direct assistance, threat triage, and thorough investigation and response capabilities. It serves as a valuable addition to customers' existing security frameworks, empowering them to tackle emerging threats and navigate complex security incidents with confidence.

The Cylance AI platform powers all three packages. In independent testing, Cylance AI threat detection acted up to 13 times faster, preventing 98 percent of attacks earlier in the kill chain. The net impact of more effective protection and less strain on IT resources makes deploying CylanceMDR up to 85 percent less expensive than building an in-house SOC. In a recent Forrester Total Economic Impact Study, CylanceMDR reported a return on investment of almost three times.

"Given the spiraling cost of a data breach and a growing skills deficit, MDR solutions are gaining popularity as a comprehensive cybersecurity solution for today's enterprise," said Craig Robinson, Research Vice President, Security Services at IDC. "The right combination of knowledge and expertise with technology can effectively address the pressing time, resource, and cost constraints that heavily impact the effectiveness of any defensive strategy."

"We are extremely confident that we are applying all the right measures to protect our customers," said Jenniges. "To give them the ultimate peace of mind, we also provide a guarantee of up to $1 million to cover security incident costs for eligible CylanceMDR Advanced customers."

For more information about CylanceMDR, please visit www.blackberry.com/cylance-mdr.

