BlackBerry Launches New Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Service

Enterprises and Governments Now Better Able to Defend Against Evolving Threat Landscape

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a major update to its BlackBerry® Guard managed detection and response (MDR) service to now deliver a managed extended detection and response (XDR) service. This new functionality is achieved through a partnership with Exabeam. The BlackBerry Guard managed XDR solution provides coverage beyond endpoints by seamlessly integrating Cylance® AI-powered BlackBerry® Optics, BlackBerry® Persona, BlackBerry® Gateway, and BlackBerry® Protect solutions with Exabeam Fusion SIEM and XDR solutions. BlackBerry customers will benefit from BlackBerry solutions and the Exabeam security analytics and automation platform for high-fidelity alerts and cross-tool threat hunting services that automatically correlate data from mobile devices, servers, users and networks to quickly detect potential threats in real-time, visible from a single console.

"With cybercrime drastically increasing due to the pandemic, cybercriminals are targeting people -- not just the systems in place. Legacy mitigation tools designed to safeguard organizations' systems and infrastructure only are now inadequate to stop expanding attack avenues," said Billy Ho, Executive Vice President of Product Engineering, BlackBerry. "Organizations operating in hybrid workplace environments need human threat experts to manage cybersecurity incident alerts, deal with and prevent attacks, and fill in the resource and skills gap. The integrated BlackBerry Guard solution provides customers with an innovative and industry-leading managed XDR service, keeping employees secure 24x7."

Exabeam is the leader in next-generation SIEM that powers security teams with analytics-driven insights to uncover, investigate, and resolve threats.

"We're excited that after extensive due diligence, BlackBerry selected Exabeam to enable the BlackBerry Guard managed XDR solution to help end clients more easily achieve holistic XDR coverage with a simplified experience," said Gorka Sadowski, Chief Strategy Officer, Exabeam. "Exabeam Fusion SIEM and Exabeam Fusion XDR combined with the BlackBerry AI-powered solutions will offer thousands of BlackBerry customers a powerful and prescriptive solution to solve their most pressing threat, detection, investigation, and response needs."

With Guard 2.0, BlackBerry's managed XDR analysts and threat prevention experts work as an extension of customers' security and IT teams, providing around-the-clock multi-regional support, compliance and monitoring and responding to threats directly when necessary. This integration introduces telemetry to the BlackBerry analyst portal so that customers can defend against the evolving threat landscape. With Guard 2.0, customers can choose a single service offering that combines Guard's managed XDR services on top of the BlackBerry Cyber Suite products and Exabeam solutions -- all in one package.

In addition to the integration between the BlackBerry product suite and third-party solutions such as Exabeam, BlackBerry Guard provides:

Advanced threat detection across all products and Guard services, based on BlackBerry's industry-leading 7th generation Cylance AI/ML models, which have analyzed over 1.4 trillion files, extracting over 20 billion features

AI-based auto threat responses to reduce time to respond (TTR) and resolve major incidents as quickly as possible, reducing cyber risks, maximizing uptime, and eliminating threats as they appear

Support for multi-regional architecture to ensure that customers can comply with their regional data residency requirements, such as GDPR

Continuous monitoring of various attack surfaces to prevent malicious malware and phishing attempts from attacking customer environments

To learn more please visit the BlackBerry Guard page on blackberry.com.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that adds intelligence to every IT and security stack. The leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, Exabeam is reinventing the way security teams use analytics and automation to solve Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR), from common security threats to the most critical that are difficult to identify. Exabeam offers a comprehensive cloud-delivered solution that leverages machine learning and automation using a prescriptive, outcomes-based approach to TDIR. We design and build products to help security teams detect external threats, compromised users and malicious adversaries, minimize false positives and best protect their organizations. For more information, visit www.exabeam.com

