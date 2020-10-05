BlackBerry Launches New Unified Partner Program

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a new global partner program – the BlackBerry Partner Program that combines the award-winning BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program and BlackBerry Cylance Partner Programs into one comprehensive structure.

Doubling down on BlackBerry's commitment to the partner community to facilitate Growth, Innovation, and Enablement, the new global program features a unified sales portal with convenient, real-time access to a revamped curriculum of training, tools and enablement resources to aid partners' Go-To- Market efforts.

As part of the new program, all 2200+ BlackBerry resellers and distribution partners will have access to BlackBerry's entire portfolio of solutions, enabling them to generate new revenue opportunities by offering organizations a range of market leading cybersecurity and endpoint management options to help protect businesses, endpoints and people, while ensuring business continuity.

The new program also includes a 'Partner Protection' feature, allowing partners to register their deals to receive higher discounts by working closely with BlackBerry's field sales teams. There are also several reseller partner distinction levels in the new program, including Gold, Platinum and Emerald, which provide increased levels of benefits and discounts to partners based on their annual new business revenue targets and technical capabilities. Select value-added distributors will also have the ability to obtain back end rebates for achieving new business growth targets.

"Partners are instrumental to BlackBerry's growth goals and with the new unified global partner program, we have all of the necessary ingredients to help drive new revenue opportunities for them as organizations the world over struggle to maintain business continuity during a time in which the scale and variety of cyber threats continues to grow," said May Mitchell, VP of Channel, Alliances and Field Marketing at BlackBerry. "Thanks to our artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation-driven technology portfolio, no one delivers zero trust security like we do. We're confident that the new program will be well received by partners who see significant opportunities amidst a security market and threat landscape that shows no signs of slowing down."

Additional benefits of the new BlackBerry Partner Program include:

A new partner portal allowing partners to submit deal registration and access online training along with sales enablement tools and marketing campaigns.

A single deal registration program where partners can obtain higher discounts for new opportunities.

New online modular training curriculum for Partner Sales and Partner Technical Sales focused specifically on BlackBerry Spark® Suites.

Access to the Beta community and knowledge base to test products before they are released.

Availability of Not For Resale (NFR) licenses so partners can educate, test and trial deployments within a virtual sandbox environment.

Demand generation & sales support via proposal-based marketing funds, case studies, strategic Go-To-Market engagement and access to inside sales resources.

Members of BlackBerry's Partner Advisory Council were given a sneak peek of the new program earlier this fall, with many of the new enhancements coming as a direct result from reseller and distributor feedback.

"We are excited by how BlackBerry has embraced simplicity and flexibility as part of its new unified partner program and in recognition of the reality of the complex and chaotic security environment that today's businesses are grappling with," said Dominic Grillo, President of Atrion Communication Resources. "We look forward to working with their partner team in the months and years ahead. With BlackBerry's security at the core, both our enterprise and mid-market customers can be confident in their ability to manage, protect and defend the connected devices and things within their organization so that they can focus more on what matters most to their business."

