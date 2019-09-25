BLACKBERRY LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of a Shareholder Investigation of BlackBerry Limited

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of BlackBerry Limited ("BlackBerry" or the "Company") (NYSE: BB) resulting from allegations that BlackBerry might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased BlackBerry securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On September 24, 2019, BlackBerry issued a press release announcing the Company's financial and operating results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. BlackBerry reported a net loss for the quarter and revenue that fell short of expectations. In addition, BlackBerry cut the top end of its full-year revenue forecast.

On this news, Blackberry's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 24, 2019.

