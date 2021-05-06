BlackBerry Named One of Canada's Greenest Employers for Sixth Year in a Row

WATERLOO, ON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has been named as one of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2021. This is the sixth consecutive year that the company has received recognition for being one of the country's leading organizations with environmental programs and earth-friendly policies that actively involve their employees.

"BlackBerry is delighted to be recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers," said Neelam Sandhu, Senior Vice President and Chief Elite Customer Success Officer, BlackBerry. "We are committed to taking meaningful action to ensure our business practices and our platform enable a more sustainable and equitable world, for our stakeholders and the global community we are all a part of. We are on track to be carbon neutral this year."

Now in its 14th year, Canada's Greenest Employers is an editorial competition organized by the Canada's Top 100 Employers project in partnership with The Globe and Mail. The editors evaluate and select the recipients based on four sets of criteria: unique environmental initiatives and programs developed; success in reducing their environmental footprint; employee involvement in programs and whether they contribute any unique skills; and whether their initiatives have become linked to the employer's public identity and whether they attract new people to the organization.

"We're thrilled that our corporate efforts to reduce BlackBerry's environmental footprint have led to us being recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers, the sixth year in a row that we've earned the distinction," said Nita White-Ivy, Chief Human Resources Officer at BlackBerry. "BlackBerry has established a culture of environmental awareness through our innovative sustainability initiatives which engage employees in a wide variety of ways with a view to making a difference in our local and global communities. This achievement would not have been possible without their support and commitment to fostering a cleaner, greener workplace – and world."

This year's Greenest Employer honor follows the eleven "employer" awards BlackBerry was recognized with in 2020, honoring the company's comprehensive employee enrichment programs, community and culture building initiatives, and wellness and work-life balance priorities, as a global 'employer of choice'.

