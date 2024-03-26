BlackBerry Officially Opens Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Malaysia

New BlackBerry Cybersecurity Curriculum marks major milestone in the company's long-term deal with the Government of Malaysia, establishing the nation as a regional hub of excellence

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) officially opened a world-class Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE) in Kuala Lumpur today at a ceremony officiated by Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, Canada's Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, The Honorable Mary Ng, and BlackBerry CEO, John Giamatteo. The new CCoE will deliver exceptional cybersecurity training and cyber threat intelligence to help Malaysia and partners in the region better prevent, deter, and respond to cyber threats facing governments and organizations in the Indo-Pacific region.

The company also announced its new BlackBerry Cybersecurity Curriculum is now available for the first time through the new facility, offering a wide range of globally recognized course offerings and certifications to help grow a skilled cybersecurity workforce and ecosystem in Malaysia and the region. These programs are designed to help the nation address a reported shortfall of some 12,000 cybersecurity professionals, and advance career opportunities for men and women in the region.

The opening of the CCoE and the BlackBerry Cybersecurity Curriculum launch marks another significant milestone in the landmark deal announced between the Malaysian Government and BlackBerry in November 2023.

Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim at the opening of the center said, "Being more than a facility to help train and upskill our national cyber workforce, the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence has the potential to be an international destination to address emerging cyber threats. We can bring together Malaysian and Canadian universities, research institutions and skilled practitioners to share knowledge, threat intelligence and jointly develop methods and strategies to strengthen national and regional cyber-resilience."

The new center will provide Malaysians and others in the region with increased opportunities for professional networking, knowledge-sharing and common skills training, covering everything from cyber fundamentals to leadership and technical areas. The CCoE curriculum offers training courses on BlackBerry® cybersecurity products and services to upskill in areas like AI and Machine Learning, as well as highly-specialized courses delivered by the SANS Institute, Canada's Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst and other internationally recognized certification partners. It also offers select opportunities for scholarships for women cybersecurity professionals, with further plans to augment existing university curricula with CCoE student education programs.

"In this digital age, the global need for innovative cyber security solutions continues to grow. I'm pleased that Canada's expertise in this area is helping to create a safer cyberspace in Malaysia. Today's announcement by BlackBerry is a clear example of how Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy is supporting efforts to reduce and address security threats in the region," said the Honorable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development.

BlackBerry CEO, John Giamatteo concluded, "Building resilience to cyber-attacks requires a whole-of-society effort. The new Cybersecurity Center of Excellence stands as a testament to how nations and technology leaders can work together to address the dual challenge of cybercrime and skills shortages. We thank the Governments of Malaysia and Canada, along with our industry partners, for joining us today, as we open this world-class facility and launch the BlackBerry Cybersecurity Curriculum to support Malaysia's goal to train a highly skilled national cybersecurity workforce to a global standard."

For more information on the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence and the courses available, please visit here. For more information about applying for scholarships for women in the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst's CLIC training program, visit here.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

[email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited