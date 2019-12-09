BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor Awarded World's First Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) 'D' Certification

TüV Rheinland Certifies the QNX ® Hypervisor 2.0 for Safety with ISO 26262 Functional Safety Integrity Level (ASIL D)

WATERLOO, Canada and COLOGNE, Germany, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that its QNX Hypervisor 2.0 for Safety has been recognized as ISO 26262 ASIL D compliant by the independent auditors at TÜV Rheinland, making it the world's first ASIL D safety-certified commercial hypervisor. Using the QNX Hypervisor 2.0 for Safety, developers can partition and isolate safety-critical systems (e.g. body domain control) from non-safety critical systems (e.g. infotainment), ensuring that critical systems are isolated and are safely managed in the event of system failure.

"The world's leading automakers, their Tier 1 suppliers, chip manufacturers and new startups trust our safety-certified and secure software platform as the foundation on which to build the next generation of vehicles," said Grant Courville, Vice President, Products and Strategy at BlackBerry QNX. "Gaining ISO 26262 ASIL D and IEC 61508 SIL 3 Certification for our QNX Hypervisor 2.0 for Safety is further affirmation of our leadership position within the industry."

"Reaching the safety level of ISO 26262 ASIL D for a commercial hypervisor required a strong coordinated effort between the QNX team and our independent assessment team. TÜV Rheinland is proud to be part of this industry-leading accomplishment, helping to bring the highest levels of safety to automotive controllers and other embedded systems that require virtualization," said Thomas Steffens, Regional Business Segment Manager of the Automation, Functional Safety & Cyber Security division of TÜV Rheinland Industrie Service GmbH.

As a leader in safety-certified, secure and reliable embedded software, BlackBerry QNX is used by top automakers for their advanced driver assistance, digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree, and infotainment systems.

The ISO 26262 ASIL D safety-certified QNX Hypervisor 2.0 for Safety, in addition to BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings, will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit BlackBerry at Booth #7515 in the North Hall.

For additional information about the BlackBerry QNX platform and why it is the most advanced embedded software platform on the connected and autonomous vehicle market, please visit www.blackberry.com/qnx.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services and inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. For more information, visit www.tuv.com.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

