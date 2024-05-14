BlackBerry Recognized as a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Tools

For the second year running, end-user professionals have recommended BlackBerry UEM for its Product Capabilities, Sales Experience, Deployment Experience, and Support Experience.

WATERLOO, ON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) today announced it has been recognized with the Customers' Choice designation in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': UEM market. For the second year in a row, BlackBerry has been placed in the upper right quadrant based on customer feedback on deployment, capabilities, and support for BlackBerry® Unified Endpoint Management (UEM).

"To be honored two years in a row with a Gartner Customers' Choice distinction for our UEM is in our opinion significant for BlackBerry because it comes directly from the people and organizations we protect. We believe there is no greater reward than commendations by government and enterprise customers, recognizing that our innovative products and support make a difference to productivity – enabling staff to work from anywhere on any device, without risk of compromise," said Nathan Jenniges, Senior Vice President and General Manager, BlackBerry Cybersecurity.

"[BlackBerry] UEM has met and exceeded all our requirements to manage corporate and personally-owned devices, including many non-standard configurations for different use cases. The MDM is very mature and includes a large set of functionalities and features, as well as useful add-ons. Support from BlackBerry when required has been amazing, with their support engineers being very professional, knowledgeable, and easy to work with," said IT Services Associate, Canada, in a 5-star review.

The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In this document, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for "Capabilities" and "Support/Delivery") during the specified 18-month submission period are included. Reviews from vendor partners or end users of companies with less than $50M in revenue are excluded from this methodology. BlackBerry scored an average 4.5 (out of 5) rating based on 72 reviews in the report, with average ratings of 4.6 out of 5 for Product Capabilities, Deployment Experience, and Support Experience as of December 2023.

Headlines for three recent BlackBerry UEM reviews are as follows:

This recognition follows Omdia's recently published 'Universe' report on the UEM market, in which BlackBerry maintained its position as a leader for the second year running. Omdia recognized BlackBerry's customer support as a core strength and highlighted the increase in its customer transactional NPS as among the highest in the industry.

UEM has been evaluated by and holds security certifications from governments worldwide and many industry standard certifications. Used by governments and enterprises worldwide, BlackBerry UEM is compatible with iOS®, Android™, Windows®, and Mac® devices.

To read a full copy of the report, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Unified Endpoint Management Tools, please visit BlackBerry.com

