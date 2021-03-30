BlackBerry Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021:

Total company non-GAAP revenue of $215 million ; total company GAAP revenue of $210 million .

During the quarter BlackBerry entered into an exclusive negotiation with a North American entity for the potential sale of part of the patent portfolio relating primarily to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking. The Company has limited its patent monetization activities due to the ongoing negotiations. If the Company had not been in negotiations during the quarter, we believe that Licensing revenue would have been higher.

Non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.03 ; GAAP loss per basic and diluted share of $0.56 .

GAAP loss per share was largely driven by a non-cash accounting adjustment on the convertible debentures, resulting from market conditions. This adjustment equates to approximately $0.46 of GAAP loss per share.

Net cash generated from operating activities of $51 million .

Fiscal Year 2021:

Total company non-GAAP revenue of $919 million ; total company GAAP revenue of $893 million .

Non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.18 ; GAAP loss per basic and diluted share of $1.97 .

Net cash generated from operating activities of $82 million .

WATERLOO, Ontario, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2021 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

"This has been an exceptional year to navigate, however we are pleased with QNX's continued recovery, despite new challenges from the global chip shortage. QNX now has design wins with 23 of the world's top 25 electric vehicle OEMs and remains on course to return to a normal revenue run rate by mid-fiscal 2022. BlackBerry IVY also made encouraging progress, with positive engagement from a number of leading automakers and the launch of our BlackBerry IVY Innovation Fund." said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "We are seeing tangible signs that our efforts and improvements in go-to-market are starting to pay off and have a positive impact. This quarter we generated strong sequential billings growth for our Software and Services business, including significant improvements for both Spark and QNX. Total billings are back to pre-pandemic levels."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Total company non-GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $215 million . Total company GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $210 million .

. Total company GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was . Software and Services non-GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $165 million . Software and Services GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $160 million .

. Software and Services GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was . Licensing and Other GAAP and non-GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $50 million .

. Non-GAAP gross margin was 73% and GAAP gross margin was 72%.

Non-GAAP operating earnings were $18 million . GAAP operating loss was $313 million , primarily due to fair value adjustments to long-term debt, as a result of market conditions.

. GAAP operating loss was , primarily due to fair value adjustments to long-term debt, as a result of market conditions. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.03 (basic and diluted). GAAP net loss per share was $0.56 (basic and diluted).

(basic and diluted). GAAP net loss per share was (basic and diluted). Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments were $804 million .

. Net cash generated from operating activities was $51 million .

Business Highlights & Strategic Announcements

BlackBerry launches BlackBerry IVY Innovation Fund to drive innovation and new products using BlackBerry IVY™.

BlackBerry introduces BlackBerry® Alert Next-Gen Critical Event Management for the commercial sector.

BlackBerry QNX has design wins with 23 of the world's top 25 Electric Vehicle OEMs, who together have 68% of the EV market. This has increased from 19 of the top 25 last quarter.

BlackBerry expands its partnership with Baidu to power next generation autonomous driving technology.

Scania chooses BlackBerry QNX as the safety critical operating system and hypervisor in its next generation of heavy goods vehicles.

Sony announces at CES that its Vision-S car will use BlackBerry® QNX® technology.

BlackBerry and IBM integrate BlackBerry® Protect, BlackBerry® Optics and IBM QRadar.

BlackBerry QNX Black Channel Communications to be used in Motional's driverless platform.

BlackBerry QNX working with Android Open Source Project (AOSP) for virtualization in automotive digital cockpits.

BlackBerry SecuSUITE® for Government is now used by 18 governments.

BlackBerry® Jarvis™ named 'Best in Breed' tool to protect mission critical software supply chains.

BlackBerry 2021 annual threat report uncovers breadth of COVID-19 exploitation.

BlackBerry named a leader in 2021 IDC marketscape UEM report.

Outlook

BlackBerry will provide fiscal year 2022 outlook in connection with the quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call. The earnings call transcript will be made available on our website and on SEDAR.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the company to comparable U.S. GAAP measures and an explanation of why the company uses them.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding BlackBerry's plans, strategies and objectives including its expectations with respect to BlackBerry QNX and BlackBerry IVY and increasing and enhancing its product and service offerings.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BlackBerry in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that BlackBerry believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to, BlackBerry's expectations regarding its business, strategy, opportunities and prospects, the launch of new products and services, general economic conditions particularly in light of COVID-19, competition, and BlackBerry's expectations regarding its financial performance. Many factors could cause BlackBerry's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks related to the following factors: BlackBerry's ability to enhance, develop, introduce or monetize products and services for the enterprise market in a timely manner with competitive pricing, features and performance; BlackBerry's ability to maintain or expand its customer base for its software and services offerings to grow revenue or achieve sustained profitability; the intense competition faced by BlackBerry; the occurrence or perception of a breach of BlackBerry's network cybersecurity measures, or an inappropriate disclosure of confidential or personal information; the failure or perceived failure of BlackBerry's solutions to detect or prevent security vulnerabilities; the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic; BlackBerry's continuing ability to attract new personnel, retain existing key personnel and manage its staffing effectively; BlackBerry's dependence on its relationships with resellers and channel partners; litigation against BlackBerry; network disruptions or other business interruptions; BlackBerry's ability to foster an ecosystem of third-party application developers; BlackBerry's products and services being dependent upon interoperability with rapidly changing systems provided by third parties; BlackBerry's ability to obtain rights to use third-party software and its use of open source software; failure to protect BlackBerry's intellectual property and to earn expected revenues from intellectual property rights; BlackBerry being found to have infringed on the intellectual property rights of others; the substantial asset risk faced by BlackBerry, including the potential for charges related to its long-lived assets and goodwill; BlackBerry's indebtedness; tax provision changes, the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities; the use and management of user data and personal information; government regulations applicable to BlackBerry's products and services, including products containing encryption capabilities; the failure of BlackBerry's suppliers, subcontractors, channel partners and representatives to use acceptable ethical business practices or comply with applicable laws; regulations regarding health and safety, hazardous materials usage and conflict minerals; acquisitions, divestitures and other business initiatives; foreign operations, including fluctuations in foreign currencies; the fluctuation of BlackBerry's quarterly revenue and operating results; the volatility of the market price of BlackBerry's common shares; adverse economic, geopolitical and environmental conditions.

These risk factors and others relating to BlackBerry are discussed in greater detail in BlackBerry's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). All of these factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Any statements that are forward-looking statements are intended to enable BlackBerry's shareholders to view the anticipated performance and prospects of BlackBerry from management's perspective at the time such statements are made, and they are subject to the risks that are inherent in all forward-looking statements, as described above, as well as difficulties in forecasting BlackBerry's financial results and performance for future periods, particularly over longer periods, given changes in technology and BlackBerry's business strategy, evolving industry standards, intense competition and short product life cycles that characterize the industries in which BlackBerry operates. BlackBerry has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended

February 28,

2021

November 30,

2020

February 29,

2020

February 28,

2021

February 29,

2020 Revenue $ 210



$ 218



$ 282



$ 893



$ 1,040

Cost of sales 58



69



70



250



277

Gross margin 152



149



212



643



763

Gross margin % 72.4 %

68.3 %

75.2 %

72.0 %

73.4 % Operating expenses

















Research and development 48



53



60



215



259

Selling, marketing and administration 92



83



113



344



493

Amortization 45



45



48



182



194

Impairment of goodwill —



—



22



594



22

Impairment of long-lived assets 22



—



5



43



10

Debentures fair value adjustment 258



95



5



372



(66)



465



276



253



1,750



912

Operating loss (313)



(127)



(41)



(1,107)



(149)

Investment income (loss), net —



(1)



(1)



(6)



1

Loss before income taxes (313)



(128)



(42)



(1,113)



(148)

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 2



2



(1)



(9)



4

Net loss $ (315)



$ (130)



$ (41)



$ (1,104)



$ (152)

Loss per share

















Basic $ (0.56)



$ (0.23)



$ (0.07)



$ (1.97)



$ (0.27)

Diluted $ (0.56)



$ (0.23)



$ (0.07)



$ (1.97)



$ (0.32)





















Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (000s)

















Basic 566,089



562,443



556,668



561,305



553,861

Diluted 566,089



562,443



556,668



561,305



614,361

Total common shares outstanding (000s) 565,505



562,016



554,199



565,505



554,199



BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheets





As at



February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020 Assets







Current







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 214



$ 377

Short-term investments

525



532

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $10 and $9, respectively

182



215

Other receivables

25



14

Income taxes receivable

10



6

Other current assets

50



52





1,006



1,196

Restricted cash equivalent and restricted short-term investments

28



49

Long-term investments

37



32

Other long-term assets

16



65

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

63



124

Property, plant and equipment, net

48



70

Goodwill

849



1,437

Intangible assets, net

771



915





$ 2,818



$ 3,888

Liabilities







Current







Accounts payable

$ 20



$ 31

Accrued liabilities

178



202

Income taxes payable

6



18

Debentures

—



606

Deferred revenue, current

225



264





429



1,121

Deferred revenue, non-current

69



109

Operating lease liabilities

90



120

Other long-term liabilities

6



9

Long-term debentures

720



—





1,314



1,359

Shareholders' equity







Capital stock and additional paid-in capital

2,823



2,760

Deficit

(1,306)



(198)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13)



(33)





1,504



2,529





$ 2,818



$ 3,888



BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



For the Years Ended



February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss $ (1,104)



$ (152)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:







Amortization 198



212



Deferred income taxes (3)



—



Stock-based compensation 44



63



Impairment of goodwill 594



22



Impairment of long-lived assets 43



10



Non-cash consideration received from contracts with customers —



(8)



Debentures fair value adjustment 372



(66)



Other long-term liabilities (3)



2



Operating leases (4)



(9)



Other 1



10



Net changes in working capital items







Accounts receivable, net of allowance 29



18



Other receivables (11)



5



Income taxes receivable (4)



3



Other assets 55



(35)



Accounts payable (11)



(17)



Accrued liabilities (20)



(15)



Income taxes payable (15)



1



Deferred revenue (79)



(18)



Net cash provided by operating activities 82



26



Cash flows from investing activities







Acquisition of long-term investments (5)



(1)



Proceeds on sale or maturity of long-term investments —



19



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (8)



(12)



Acquisition of intangible assets (36)



(32)



Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



1



Acquisition of restricted short-term investments (24)



—



Acquisition of short-term investments (1,039)



(1,180)



Proceeds on sale or maturity of short-term investments 1,047



1,017



Net cash used in investing activities (65)



(188)



Cash flows from financing activities







Issuance of common shares 19



9



Payment of finance lease liability (1)



(2)



Repurchase of 3.75% Debentures (610)



—



Issuance of 1.75% Debentures 365



—



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (227)



7



Effect of foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents 2



(1)



Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents during the period (208)



(156)



Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 426



582



Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 218



$ 426





As at February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents $ 214



$ 377



Restricted cash equivalents and restricted short-term investments 28



49

Short-term investments 525



532

Long-term investments 37



32



$ 804



$ 990



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures

In the Company's internal reports, management evaluates the performance of the Company's business on a non-GAAP basis by excluding the impact of certain items below from the Company's U.S. GAAP financial results. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide readers of the Company's financial statements with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and is useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

Readers are cautioned that adjusted revenue, adjusted Software and Services revenue, adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income margin percentage, adjusted EBITDA margin percentage, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted income (loss) per share, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted selling, marketing and administrative expense and adjusted amortization expense and similar measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in the context of the U.S. GAAP results.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the tables below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020 Revenue

$ 210



$ 282

Software deferred revenue acquired (1)

5



9

Adjusted revenue

$ 215



$ 291











Gross margin

$ 152



$ 212

Software deferred revenue acquired (1)

5



9

Stock compensation expense

1



2

Adjusted gross margin

$ 158



$ 223











Gross margin %

72.4 %

75.2 % Software deferred revenue acquired (1)

0.6 %

0.7 % Stock compensation expense

0.5 %

0.7 % Adjusted gross margin %

73.5 %

76.6 %

______________________________ (1) See Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Software and Services revenue to adjusted Software and Services revenue

Reconciliation of operating expense for the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to adjusted operating expense is reflected in the tables below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020 Operating expense

$ 465



$ 253

Restructuring charges

—



1

Stock compensation expense

16



15

Debenture fair value adjustment

258



5

Software deferred commission expense acquired

(3)



(3)

Acquired intangibles amortization

32



35

Business acquisition and integration costs

—



1

Goodwill impairment charge

—



22

LLA impairment charge

22



5

Adjusted operating expense

$ 140



$ 172



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss and U.S. GAAP basic loss per share for the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to adjusted net income and adjusted basic earnings per share is reflected in the tables below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020







Basic

earnings

(loss) per

share





Basic

earnings

(loss) per

share Net loss

$ (315)



$(0.56)

$ (41)



$(0.07) Software deferred revenue acquired

5







9





Restructuring charges

—







1





Stock compensation expense

17







17





Debenture fair value adjustment

258







5





Software deferred commission expense acquired

(3)







(3)





Acquired intangibles amortization

32







35





Business acquisition and integration costs

—







1





Goodwill impairment charge

—







22





LLA impairment charge

22







5





Adjusted net income

$ 16



$0.03

$ 51



$0.09

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Software and Services revenue for the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to adjusted Software and Services revenue is reflected in the tables below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020 Software and Services Revenue

$ 160



$ 170

Software deferred revenue acquired

5



9

Adjusted Software and Services revenue

$ 165



$ 179



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense for the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to adjusted research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense is reflected in the tables below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020 Research and development

$ 48



$ 60

Stock compensation expense

3



3

Adjusted research and development

$ 45



$ 57











Selling, marketing and administration

$ 92



$ 113

Restructuring charges

—



1

Software deferred commission expense acquired

(3)



(3)

Stock compensation expense

13



12

Business acquisition and integration costs

—



1

Adjusted selling, marketing and administration

$ 82



$ 102











Amortization

$ 45



$ 48

Acquired intangibles amortization

32



35

Adjusted amortization

$ 13



$ 13



Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 are reflected in the table below.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020 Operating loss

$ (313)



$ (41)

Non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss







Software deferred revenue acquired

5



9

Restructuring charges

—



1

Stock compensation expense

17



17

Debenture fair value adjustment

258



5

Software deferred commission expense acquired

(3)



(3)

Acquired intangibles amortization

32



35

Business acquisition and integration costs

—



1

Goodwill impairment charge

—



22

LLA impairment charge

22



5

Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss

331



92

Adjusted operating income

18



51

Amortization

49



52

Acquired intangibles amortization

(32)



(35)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 35



$ 68











Adjusted revenue (per above)

$ 215



$ 291

Adjusted operating income margin % (1)

8%



18%

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)

16%



23%



______________________________ (1) Adjusted operating income margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted revenue (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted revenue

Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the years ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the years ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the tables below:

For the Year Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020 Revenue

$ 893



$ 1,040

Software deferred revenue acquired (1)

26



59

Adjusted revenue

$ 919



$ 1,099











Gross margin

$ 643



$ 763

Software deferred revenue acquired (1)

26



59

Restructuring charges

—



5

Stock compensation expense

5



5

Adjusted gross margin

$ 674



$ 832











Gross margin %

72.0 %

73.4 % Software deferred revenue acquired (1)

0.8 %

1.4 % Restructuring charges

— %

0.5 % Stock compensation expense

0.5 %

0.4 % Adjusted gross margin %

73.3 %

75.7 %









Operating expense

$ 1,750



$ 912

Restructuring charges

2



5

Stock compensation expense

47



58

Debenture fair value adjustment

372



(66)

Software deferred commission expense acquired

(13)



(16)

Acquired intangibles amortization

129



141

Business acquisition and integration costs

—



4

Goodwill impairment charge

594



22

LLA impairment charge

43



10

Adjusted operating expense

$ 576



$ 754



______________________________ (1) See Reconciliation of U.S GAAP Software and Services revenue to adjusted Software and Service revenue

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss and U.S. GAAP basic loss per share for the years ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to the adjusted net income and basic earnings per share is reflected in the tables below:

For the Year Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020







Basic

earnings

(loss) per

share





Basic

earnings

(loss) per

share Net loss

$ (1,104)



$ (1.97)



$ (152)



$ (0.27)

Software deferred revenue acquired

26







59





Restructuring charges

2







10





Stock compensation expense

52







63





Debenture fair value adjustment

372







(66)





Software deferred commission expense acquired

(13)







(16)





Acquired intangibles amortization

129







141





Business acquisition and integration costs

—







4





Goodwill impairment charge

594







22





LLA impairment charge

43







10





Acquisition valuation allowance

—







(1)





Adjusted net income

$ 101



$0.18

$ 74



$0.13



































Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Software and Services revenue for the years ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to adjusted Software and Services revenue is reflected in the tables below:

For the Year Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020 Software and Services Revenue

$ 621



$ 691

Software deferred revenue acquired

26



59

Adjusted Software and Services Revenue

$ 647



$ 750



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense for the years ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to adjusted research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense is reflected in the tables below:

For the Year Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020 Research and development

$ 215



$ 259

Stock compensation expense

11



13

Adjusted research and development

$ 204



$ 246











Selling, marketing and administration

$ 344



$ 493

Restructuring charges

2



5

Software deferred commission expense acquired

(13)



(16)

Stock compensation expense

36



45

Business acquisition and integration costs

—



4

Adjusted selling, marketing and administration

$ 319



$ 455











Amortization

$ 182



$ 194

Acquired intangibles amortization

129



141

Adjusted amortization

$ 53



$ 53



Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the years ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 are reflected in the table below.

For the Year Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020 Operating loss

$ (1,107)



$ (149)

Non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss







Software deferred revenue acquired

26



59

Restructuring charges

2



10

Stock compensation expense

52



63

Debenture fair value adjustment

372



(66)

Software deferred commission expense acquired

(13)



(16)

Acquired intangibles amortization

129



141

Business acquisition and integration costs

—



4

Goodwill impairment charge

594



22

LLA impairment charge

43



10

Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss

1,205



227

Adjusted operating income

98



78

Amortization

198



212

Acquired intangibles amortization

(129)



(141)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 167



$ 149











Adjusted revenue (per above)

$ 919



$ 1,099

Adjusted operating income margin % (1)

11 %

7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)

18 %

14 %

______________________________ (1) Adjusted operating income margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted revenue (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted revenue

