BlackBerry Reports Preliminary Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Preliminary second quarter fiscal year 2024 revenue for BlackBerry is estimated to be approximately $132 million

IoT business unit revenue expected to be approximately $49 million , representing 9% sequential growth

Cybersecurity business unit revenue expected to be approximately $80 million , lower than expected, primarily due to certain large government deals not closing in the quarter

Licensing and Other business unit revenue expected to be approximately $3 million

Full-year revenue outlook for Cybersecurity and Licensing reiterated, IoT outlook adjusted to reflect factors including revised production schedules at certain automakers

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today provided a business update and announced selected, unaudited preliminary financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2023 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

"Like many software companies, our Cybersecurity business has experienced elongated sales cycles, particularly in BlackBerry's core government vertical, where we have a strong market position. Given the product mix, delays in closing certain large deals are expected to impact revenue recognized in the quarter. However, we expect to close these deals this fiscal year and are therefore reiterating the full-year outlook for the Cybersecurity business unit given previously," said John Chen, Executive Chair & CEO, BlackBerry. "Our IoT business unit continues to capitalize on its large market opportunity and multi-year secular tailwinds by securing new design wins at a strong rate. However, in the short term we are seeing some automakers shift the start of software development programs, as well as production schedules, and therefore we've revised our current year revenue outlook, but not our long-term targets."

Preliminary Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results:

Total company revenue expected to be approximately $132 million .

. IoT revenue expected to be approximately $49 million .

. Cybersecurity revenue expected to be approximately $80 million .

. Licensing and Other revenue expected to be approximately $3 million .

Outlook:

BlackBerry reiterates its full-year revenue guidance for both Cybersecurity and Licensing and Other.

Given the potential impact of factors that include, rescheduling of software development programs and production schedules at certain large automakers and uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, the full-year revenue outlook for the IoT business unit is now expected to be in the range of $225M to $240M.

Preliminary Financial Results:

The preliminary financial results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2023, are unaudited estimates, and are based on information available to management as of the date of this release and are subject to potential further material changes upon completion of the Company's standard quarter-end closing procedures. In preparing this information, management has made subjective estimates about the appropriateness of certain reported amounts and disclosures. BlackBerry's actual financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2023, have not yet been finalized and remain subject to the completion of management's final review and our other closing procedures. These preliminary estimated results do not represent a comprehensive statement of all financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2023.

