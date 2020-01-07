BlackBerry Showcases AI-Based Automotive Solution to Drive the Connected Future

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today unveiled a customizable concept solution that OEMs and fleet managers can use for vehicle health and security use cases to 'future-proof' their vehicles, accelerating development timelines and reducing the cost of moving projects from research to production and onto roads.

Working with BlackBerry's cybersecurity and automotive embedded systems teams, companies across the transportation industry will be able to leverage the solution to build powerful AI and ML software-driven use cases with a view to enhancing the overall safety and security of their vehicles. The new offering marks the first time BlackBerry Cylance's AI and ML technologies have been integrated with BlackBerry QNX solutions, which currently are embedded in more than 150 million cars on the road today.

The modular and flexible system will allow automakers and fleet managers to activate just the features they need or use their own data or pre-built AI/ML models to create an aggregate view of the health of their vehicles from a single console or 'Vehicle Operations Centre,' while also being able to automate software patches, continuously authenticate drivers and proactively address cybersecurity threats using both Endpoint Protection and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) technology. The solution:

Is built on the ISO 26262 safety-certified BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor , providing a secure and reliable foundation for safety-critical applications.

, providing a secure and reliable foundation for safety-critical applications. Leverages threat detection technologies from CylancePROTECT to predict, prevent, detect, and remediate advanced malicious threats and malware in the vehicle infotainment system.

to predict, prevent, detect, and remediate advanced malicious threats and malware in the vehicle infotainment system. Integrates the contextual analysis engine from CylanceOPTICS to provide the capability to proactively scan the vehicle for signs of trouble or software anomalies before they lead to maintenance issues, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, or accidents.

to provide the capability to proactively scan the vehicle for signs of trouble or software anomalies before they lead to maintenance issues, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, or accidents. Uses behavioral monitoring techniques from CylancePERSONA to ensure the identity of the vehicle's driver is known and trusted in relation to their driving profile.

to ensure the identity of the vehicle's driver is known and trusted in relation to their driving profile. Provides insights into cybersecurity and operational events on vehicle(s) and complete remediation through a fully customizable Vehicle Operations Center.

Incorporates the BlackBerry Jarvis cloud-based static binary code scanning solution to identify vulnerabilities in software used in automobiles.

cloud-based static binary code scanning solution to identify vulnerabilities in software used in automobiles. Includes the BlackBerry OTA Software Update Management Service , a proven, reliable and secure OTA update service, to allow preventative software maintenance over the lifetime of a car, allowing automakers to deliver new capabilities to millions of end users simultaneously.

a proven, reliable and secure OTA update service, to allow preventative software maintenance over the lifetime of a car, allowing automakers to deliver new capabilities to millions of end users simultaneously. Leverages BlackBerry UEM for the deployment of malware-free applications to managed vehicles.

"This solution represents a major milestone in the company's continued efforts to integrate BlackBerry Cylance's innovative prevention-first, predictive security products with our vast range of industry-leading technologies," said Charles Eagan, Chief Technology Officer, BlackBerry. "With the average new car containing more than 100 million lines of code and some of the most complex software ever deployed by automakers, the need for a holistic view into the overall health and security posture of a vehicle's entire code base throughout its full lifecycle is absolutely critical. No one knows security better than us and we now have a transportation-focused framework that the industry can tap to enhance the security, trustworthiness, and safety of connected vehicles, providing peace of mind to drivers, passengers and pedestrians alike."

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit BlackBerry at Booth #7515 in the North Hall or www.blackberry.com/smartmobility for more information.

