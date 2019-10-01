BlackBerry Solutions Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that its industry-leading cybersecurity solutions are now available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace . Customers will now have access to BlackBerry's robust endpoint management and secure communication solutions, including BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Workspaces, BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Spark Communications Services on the Azure Marketplace and can also take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

"We want to ensure that BlackBerry's trusted solutions are available to customers wherever they choose to seek out our products," said Richard McLeod, Global Vice President, Enterprise Software Channels, BlackBerry. "As a Gold Partner within the Microsoft Azure Partner Network, we are pleased to offer some of those solutions—key to navigating today's zero trust environment—on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace."

BlackBerry is a recognized industry leader in providing enterprises and governments with the software and services needed to secure the Internet of Things. Through the agreement, BlackBerry and Microsoft customers will have access to the following BlackBerry solutions on Microsoft Azure Marketplace:

BlackBerry AtHoc : Crisis communications software that allows for organizations to improve communication and collaboration through crisis situations

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Blackberry's cybersecurity solutions to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

For more information on the software solutions BlackBerry provides to help organizations securely manage their IoT infrastructures, as well as protect their most important communications, please visit https://www.blackberry.com/us/en .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

