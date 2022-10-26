BlackBerry Strengthens Cybersecurity Platform to Provide Customers with Greater Threat Identification, Remediation Capabilities, and Endpoint Support

Expanded capabilities to BlackBerry's Cylance AI-based cybersecurity portfolio provide added controls, context and workflows to prevent sophisticated cyberthreats

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the BlackBerry Security Summit, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced powerful enhancements to its AI-based cybersecurity portfolio that will help customers strengthen their overall security posture, improve workflows, and ensure business resilience. Capabilities include enhanced data context for zero-trust network access, and faster, more efficient operations to stay one step ahead of today's and tomorrow's threats.

"BlackBerry is focused on delivering solutions that help businesses safeguard their sensitive data, solve challenges and stay on top of a rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape," said Billy Ho, Executive Vice President, Security Products at BlackBerry. "These new capabilities further strengthen our end-to-end approach to cybersecurity that's deeply rooted in the advanced intelligence of our Cylance® platform, which time and again has been proven to identify and stop attacks before they can even start."

Key enhancements include:

BlackBerry® UEM

BlackBerry UEM's unrivalled maturity allows customers to benefit from new APIs that offer significantly reduced administrative overhead. This is in addition to stronger integration of all Google services from ChromeOS to Android, offering unified administration and an improved user experience. BlackBerry UEM will also offer greater eSIM integration to enhance a user's digital SIM experience.

CylancePROTECT®, CylanceOPTICS®, CylanceGUARD®

Threat hunters now have access to a single-pane view of the most critical issues with the ability to act quickly. Significant updates across triage and analysis workflows provide a dramatically improved user experience that reduces operational burden, improves investigation speed, and lowers the total cost of ownership; critical for analysts as they investigate and respond to endpoint threats.

CylanceGATEWAY™

In addition to endpoint, network, and user telemetry, BlackBerry's ZTNA offering, CylanceGATEWAY, now provides data access and leakage visibility via a newly launched data loss detection module, CylanceAVERT™. CylanceGATEWAY also receives enhanced network anomaly detection to identify threats, broadened support for cloud workspaces and more granular access control. By constantly monitoring data and application access patterns across endpoints, email, and SaaS applications, organizations are now better equipped to detect and prevent malicious activity, including compromised accounts and insider threats, which Gartner estimates are responsible for 50 to 70 percent of all security incidents and 75 percent of all security breaches.

"The cybersecurity workforce shortage has elevated the need for efficiency to be as important as efficacy as security professionals aim to stay ahead of a constant barrage of complex, competing and evolving threats," said Frank Dickson, Group Vice President, Security and Trust at IDC. "Added controls, workflow improvements and contextual nuance provide organizations with the ability to act quickly in detecting and responding to endpoint threats and are in desperate need by an industry facing a critical talent gap."

The UX workflow improvements and data context additions will be available later this year and early next year through CylancePROTECT, CylanceOPTICS, CylanceGUARD, CylanceGATEWAY, and BlackBerryUEM offerings.

