BlackBerry Teams Up with Desay SV Automotive to Enable an Intelligent and Safe Driving Experience for the new Xpeng P7 - a Leading Level 3 Autonomous EV

WATERLOO, ON and BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the IPU-03, an autonomous driving domain controller developed in conjunction with Desay SV Automotive, has been officially mass produced in the Xpeng P7, a super-long range, high-performance and fast-charging intelligent EV sports sedan from Xpeng Motors, one of China's leading electric vehicle and technology companies. As the operating system for the IPU-03, QNX® OS for Safety powers the Xpeng P7's intelligent driving system.

Available in China, the Xpeng P7 is one of the world's leading autonomous EVs and carries the Desay SV automatic driving domain control unit – the IPU-03. Through multi-sensor data collection, the IPU-03 calculates the vehicle's driving status and provides 360-degreee omnidirectional perception with real time monitoring of the surrounding environment to make safe driving decisions.

"Desay SV Automotive has extensive experience in intelligent cockpits, smart driving and connected services. Augmented with the safety expertise of BlackBerry® QNX®, together we can address the diverse needs of an auto industry that is undergoing meaningful transformation," said John Wall, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "To that end, it's a real privilege to have BlackBerry technology powering the intelligent driving system within Xpeng Motors innovative new P7 system."

"We are excited to work with BlackBerry QNX who is known for its safety, security, and real-time capabilities," said Li Huang, General Manager of Technology Center at Desay SV Automotive. "Our relationship with BlackBerry QNX allows both companies to improve our product advantages in the field of autonomous driving with a view to providing car manufacturers and users with safe, high-performance and smart mobility solutions."

As the central processing unit for the vehicle's autonomous driving function, the IPU-03 meets the automotive industry's most stringent requirements. On the software side, QNX OS for Safety is an AUTOSAR-compliant real-time operating system (RTOS) containing safety components running on the MCU. On the hardware front, backup redundancy design methodology has been adopted. The IPU-03 fulfills ISO 26262 Functional Safety ASIL Level D and forms the backbone for Xpeng's intelligent driving system. In addition, the NVIDIA Xavier platform has a computing capacity of up to 30 trillion operations per second (TOPS), making it capable of processing massive data input from the vehicle's various sensors, including radars, cameras, lidar and ultrasonic systems, in real time and running algorithms such as perception, positioning, planning, and control without delay.

BlackBerry's QNX OS for Safety is an operating system that embedded developers can use to build safety-critical systems. Based on BlackBerry's advanced and secure QNX® Neutrino® RTOS, QNX OS for Safety has been certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D and IEC 61508 SIL3. With a pre-certified microkernel RTOS, automakers and embedded software developers in a wide variety of industries can accelerate their development and streamline certification efforts with a reduced scope.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Desay SV

Desay SV (stock code: 002920), one of the leading automotive electronics companies, is committed to play an active and role in the transformation of future mobility. Desay SV will continue and further enhance its investment in the focused areas of vehicular interior cabin electrification & integration, vehicular intelligence & security and vehicular internet & connectivity. We offer a Smart Solution, which encompassing the 3 areas of Smart Cabin, Smart Drive & Smart Service. Our mission is creating a safer, more comfortable and efficient mobility for global customers.

Desay SV is committed to augment its expertise and capabilities in R&D, quality management and intelligent manufacturing for over 30 years, ensuring that it is able to meet the diverse needs of OEM customers and provide them with superior solutions and services. Desay SV has established long-term partnerships with Volkswagen Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, Mazda, Volvo Cars, FAW Group, SAIC Group, Geely Auto, Great Wall Motors, GAC Group, Chery, NIO, XPENG and many other local and global OEM customers.

With the headquarter located in Huizhou, Desay SV Automotive has also set up R&D branches in Nanjing, Chengdu, Shanghai, Singapore, Europe, Japan and USA.

