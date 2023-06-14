BlackBerry to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on June 28, 2023

BlackBerry Limited

14 Jun, 2023, 17:05 ET

WATERLOO, ON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.  The conference call can be accessed as a live webcast using the following link (here) or through the Company's investor webpage (BlackBerry.com/Investors) or by dialing toll free +1 (844) 512-2926 and entering Elite Entry Number 6312676.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on June 28, 2023, using the same webcast link (here) or by dialing Canada toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 or US toll free +1 (877) 344-7529 and entering Replay Access Code 6786029.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for the remainder of fiscal year 2024.

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Quarter start

Jun 1, 2023

Sep 1, 2023

Dec 1, 2023

Quarter end

Aug 31, 2023

Nov 30, 2023

Feb 29, 2024

Planned Earnings Date

Sep 28, 2023*

Dec 21, 2023*

Apr 03, 2024*


*

The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
[email protected] 

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

