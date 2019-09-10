BlackBerry to Announce Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Results on September 24, 2019

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. The conference can be accessed by dialing 877-682-6267 or live streamed on the company's website at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 11 a.m. ET on September 24, 2019 by dialing 800-585-8367 and entering Conference ID #6987534. It will also be available at the link above.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

(519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

(519) 888-7465

investor_relations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

